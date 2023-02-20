Optoma emerges as no. 1 DLP projector brand in India for Q4 2022

- Advertisement - -

Optoma, world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products achieved no. 1 position in DLP projector category with 37.7 % market share in India during Q4 of 2022. According to the PMA report, the company also accomplished no.1 position in three other categories namely laser, home entertainment as well as in short throw projectors. Outshining the competition, Optoma acquired 27.14% market share in laser,47.16% in home entertainment 56.03% market share in short throw projector market categories. With the latest achievements, Optoma became go to brand for Indian consumers.

The brand showcased the similar accomplishment throughout the CY 2022 as per PMA report, Optoma observed 67% Year on Year growth in overall projector market share and 142% increase in overall numbers YoY. The brand showed all round growth in performance, it surpassed all competitors in the market. and became no 1 brand in home projector, laser and short throw projector categories with 38%, 34.45% and 36.72% market share respectively.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma India

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma India said, “We achieved these milestones owing to our endeavour in focused investments in futuristic technology-based projector range and aggressive market strategy. We are really excited for being recognized as the no 1 brand in four most important categories of projectors. It is a moment of satisfaction as we have been able to retain the no. 1 position in DLP and home entertainment categories for consecutive years. I take this opportunity to thank my entire team and channel partners for this achievement. I believe with sheer hard work we will be able to continue offering innovative quality products to our customers.” Optoma, known for its commitment towards Indian consumers keeps on launching innovative products equipped with latest technology across the categories from high end to mid-level to affordable projectors. Its latest products like CinemaX D2, GT2160HDR, Eco-friendly laser projector series etc have been very well received in the market.

