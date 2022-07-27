House of Gaming Collaborates with Team Orangutan Elite and AS Gaming

- Advertisement - -

House of Gaming, a new-gen tech company aiming to develop esports in India through its three verticals, Indian Gaming League, Hefty Games, & GameGods announced its association with A_S Gaming who has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube & Team Orangutan Elite with their community reach of over 6.6 million, they have signed exclusively with the top emerging esports influencers. Aiming to empower opportunities for gaming talents to ace winning titles across important IPs such as Free Fire, the enterprise is all set to introduce a utility backed project and make available their NFT’s exclusively with Hefty Games.

This unique partnership along with other leading influencers such as Mr. Lokesh Gamer, Gyan Gaming, and Two Side Gamers will lead to a combined reach of 60 million. Also, the company plans to release trading cards that will allow gamers to own collectibles from their favorite gamer.Hefty Games has developed itself as a one-stop shop for all forms of digital arts in the gaming world onto the blockchain because of this partnership with Polygon & eDAO. Polygon, which is also the leading Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform, will assist in engaging gaming enthusiasts and bringing them closer to industry titans such as Hindustan Talkies – the media conglomerate and Hungama, one of South Asia’s largest digital media entertainment companies. Hefty Games aims to kickstart and fuel the Gaming & NFT ecosystem, as well as blockchain gaming in India, with exclusive P2E (Play to Earn) games and a slew of unique utilities.

Mr. Yash Pariani, Co-Founder and CEO, House of Gaming

Commenting on the association, Mr. Yash Pariani, Co-Founder and CEO, House of Gaming, shares, “With this association, we are expecting to further create awareness and leverage the popularity of this association to bridge the gap between the fans and the team via their NFT’s. House of Gaming has the ecosystem to take esports to a whole new dimension for providing an interactive and inclusive gaming experience in the Hefty metaverse”.

Sharing their enthusiasm on the association, Mr. Ajay Saini, known as Jonty of Team Orangutan, shares, “The House of Gaming platform has always supported emerging esport talent and to become a part of that ecosystem gave us the boost to consider participation in the same talent spot. The ability to enter tournaments and join prestigious teams has been possible through some of the best gaming titles. To be associated with a company that is pushing boundaries for playing competitive leagues is a great achievement in itself”.

Talking further about the association, Mr. Sahil Rana, known as A_S Gaming, said, “I am really excited with this association and I am looking forward to creating exclusive content in the Hefty metaverse. Through this promising initiative will be pioneering a new era in community engagement”.

Recently, House of Gaming platform also announced their partnership with the Blockchain Giant Polygon for introducing gaming NFTs through Hefty Games. After the recent announcement of Hefty Art bringing legend MF Husain’s paintings into the metaverse, Hefty Entertainment joined hands with T Series and Hefty Games is another vertical under the Hefty Metaverse set to define the future of gaming. Adding to this, Hefty Games will also be introducing blockchain gaming, bringing exclusive P2E (play 2 earn) games to India and several NFT projects with massive gaming utilities.

