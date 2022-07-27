AMD Software – Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 Released with New AMD Noise Suppression Technology

- Advertisement - -

AMD released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1, introducing new AMD Noise Suppression technology, expanded hardware support for Radeon Super Resolution upscaling technology, significant Minecraft performance increases, and a host of other optimizations and enhancements to elevate AMD gaming experiences to the next level:

AMD Noise Suppression – New AMD Noise Suppression technology reduces background noise from your surrounding environment using a real-time deep learning algorithm, providing greater audio clarity during meetings or competitive gameplay.

Minecraft Performance Boost – New OpenGL optimizations offer driver-over-driver performance improvements on the Radeon RX 6400, RX 6500 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6950 XT graphics cards at 4K Fabulous settings – including up to a 92% performance uplift on the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Expanded AMD Radeon Super Resolution Support – Provides expanded support for discrete Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 Series GPUs on AMD Ryzen notebooks with hybrid graphics, and adds borderless fullscreen support to further enhance the gaming experience.

Additional AMD Radeon Boost Game Support – Radeon Boost with Variable Rate Shading has been added to Elden Ring, VALORANT and Resident Evil Village.

