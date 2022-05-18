Hexnode Integrates with Keeper Security to Strengthen the First Line of Defense of Businesses

- Advertisement -

Hexnode, an award-winning unified endpoint management solution, has announced a partnership with Keeper Security, a leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, to assist businesses in bolstering their password management approach.

Phishing and socially engineered attacks take root from only one requirement by hackers: credentials. Enterprises deal with applications that demand a unique combination of users and passwords. Remembering them all is out of the question. Keeper Security encrypts private information locally on the device and encourages the storage of passwords, files or any other type of confidential information. While Keeper ensures password compliance and facilitates password sharing across teams, it also monitors the dark web for any breaches and promptly alerts the administrators.

Mr. Craig Lurey, CTO & Co-Founder of Keeper Security

“Mobile device management is essential to organizational security in a world where mobile web traffic greatly exceeds desktop traffic, and where more and more organizations are adopting BYOD (bring your own device) policies,” said Mr. Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. “Keeper’s partnership with Hexnode enables us to further our mission of connecting people with all the digital resources they need in the simplest and most secure way possible.”

With this integration, mass app installation across every corporate device is feasible. Furthermore, app updates, restrictions, and configurations can be pushed in one go. Remote actions could be pushed, and device compliance could be ensured in any device or operating system.

“There is no silver bullet solution for cybersecurity. While Keeper Security has been used by corporates for over a decade in ensuring the authenticity of passwords, Hexnode takes the game a level higher. Hexnode offers a wide array of cybersecurity features ranging from mass deployment to app configuration and restriction,” says Mr. Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode.

While Hexnode helps corporates handle their devices, Keeper will act as the first line of defense against identity thefts. Endpoints are gateways into a company’s data, and if not secured with the right measure, they could wreak havoc. Adopting strong username and password combinations is the best way to ensure that an organization’s assets are not jeopardized. Hexnode’s integration with Keeper Security will assist corporates in guaranteeing security across all aspects of their company infrastructure, whether endpoint, cloud or network.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429