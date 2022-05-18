The Cadyce CA-MSD456 Multi-Function Dock for Surface Pro 4, 5, 6 Released

- Advertisement -

The Cadyce CA-MSD456 Multi-Function Dock for Surface Pro 4, 5, 6 is unique docking has it all to satiate every requirement. It has two ports for displays – HDMI and Mini DisplayPort. They support resolution up to 4K@30Hz, which is Ultra HD. With display standards like this, relishing non-pixelated and crystal clear picture quality is a blessing. Alongside this, you can also avail screen modes – extend and mirror for an added boost in your working environment.

Furthermore, to back it up, there are two USB 3.0 ports. Interestingly, they support BC 1.2 charging, with which fueling mobile phones at lightning speed becomes easy. Along with charging, it also supports a data transfer speed of up to 5Gbps. And the essence of the device is its sturdy exteriors, enveloped in an aluminum housing. Aluminum is lightweight but helps in electrical conductivity. Due to this characteristic, it is extensively used in electrical devices.

“Unquestionably, Surface Pro is the best device to maximize productivity, but sometimes it may have its limitations. That’s when we, the team of Cadyce, step in to bridge those gaps. With CA-MSD456, we intend to offer some extra functionality to make Surface Pro a fully equipped gadget. Therefore, we designed extra ports to amplify the capability of the user to the core,” adds the member of the Cadyce team. They further cite, “to simplify the whole process, we have embedded CA-MSD456 with plug-and-play technology with which users can skip lengthy installation process. Alongside this, it has dedicated SD and mSD card slots that support up to 2TB. Most importantly, the device is designed in a way to be compact and portable. With this, you can carry it anywhere and place it in the most confined spaces.”

