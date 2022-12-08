HCLTech Teams up with Intel and Mavenir to Deliver Critical 5G Enterprise Technology Solutions

- Advertisement - -

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced a new collaboration with Intel Corporation and Mavenir to develop and provide scalable private 5G network solutions for communication service providers (CSP) and broader cross-vertical enterprises.

On a global scale, 5G has quickly become one of the most important technologies for enterprises, reshaping how organizations across nearly all verticals do business. Through this new collaboration, the companies will work closely on a wide and comprehensive range of projects and activities across enablement, go-to-market and sales acceleration, with the goal of delivering more 5G solutions to CSPs, IoT and enterprise verticals.

With ultra-low latency, enhanced control and flexibility, including network slicing and reduced hardware and cabling needs, among other features, 5G networks stand to be a foundational technology in the evolution of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and supply chain and logistics, especially when paired with IoT and other connected systems. As private 5G networks continue to develop, enterprises are unlocking exponential value from implementing cloud-forward solutions for their operations, and this partnership will ensure innovation is made readily available to current and future customers.

Mr. Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, HCLTech.

“There is currently a great need for scalable, reliable 5G solutions across nearly every enterprise and industry,” said Mr. Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, HCLTech. “This need represents a major opportunity to innovate and deliver solutions that will have a major impact on business operations and outcomes. We’re excited to begin this collaborative journey with Intel and Mavenir as we develop solutions to advance and uplevel the capabilities of enterprises across sectors and around the world.”

The three companies will work cross-functionally, leveraging each other’s unique skillsets to add new offerings and help generate greater value for enterprises. Working together, the companies will develop a cloud-native E2E architecture of an Intel Xeon processor-based 5G solution leveraging Mavenir RAN, Intel SmartEdge and HCLTech’s management, orchestration and automation services. The companies will also create innovative use cases by investing in HCLTech’s Cloud-Native Labs to drive meaningful and impactful digital transformations to enterprises around the world.

Mr. Pardeep Kohli, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mavenir

“Mavenir is focused on delivering advanced network capabilities for enterprises, preparing them for a future powered by 5G and cloud-oriented technologies,” said Mr. Pardeep Kohli, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mavenir. “Together with HCLTech and Intel, we are industry leaders across vital technology solutions and have the experience to execute this vision. This collaborative process marks a major milestone in our efforts, and we are proud to work together closely to deliver best-in-class, innovative 5G solutions.”

Caroline Chan, VP and GM of Intel Network Business Incubator Division

“Intel’s goal is to help enterprises across all vertical markets accelerate the design and deployment of 5G and private networks,” said Caroline Chan, VP and GM of Intel Network Business Incubator Division. “This collaboration with HCLTech and Mavenir, which will utilize our proven technology, provides the industry with solutions that will help enterprises achieve the business outcomes they desire.”

Leveraging both Intel and Mavenir’s technical offerings and business expertise, HCLTech will serve as the prime solution owner through the ongoing collaboration. In this role, HCLTech will jointly define and establish a program to manage and support activities for solution packaging, go-to-market enablement, sales campaign activities and sales and business reporting through a joint go-to-market program.

