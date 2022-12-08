MSys Technologies Wins Multiple Honors at the Storage Digitalization and Cloud (SDC) Awards 2022

- Advertisement - -

MSys Technologies, a leading end-to-end Product Engineering Services firm, has been felicitated with multiple awards at Storage Digitalization and Cloud (SDC) Awards 2022 at the Royal Garden Hotel, London.

MSys was crowned with the ‘Open Source/DevOps Innovation of the Year’ award. The achievement is a testament to MSys Technologies’ innovative and state-of-the-art DevOps center of excellence that provides flexible, scalable, secured, and governed CI/CD for rapid, reusable, and predictable releases.

The company also bagged the Runner-up Award in the ‘Hyper-convergence Innovation of the Year.’ This recognition reflects MSys Technologies’ center of hyperconvergence’s excellence in orchestrating centralized management, scalable architecture, and cloudlike simplicity that supports multiple application workloads with security and resilience across environments.

The SDC Awards acknowledged MSys Technologies’ ability in delivering cutting-edge and unsurpassed digital transformation to ISVs and global enterprises. The services offered by the company, which place a strong emphasis on giving customers the best experiences and maximizing their return on IT investments, played a significant role in helping the company win these awards.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO at MSys Technologies

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO at MSys Technologies, shares, “We are truly humbled and honored to win the SDC Awards, demonstrating our excellence in product engineering services for digital and business transformation. We are highly committed to providing value to our customers through end-to-end software development services for rapid product development, sustenance, and application modernization. We have operational GDCs spanning the US to Australia to promote innovation and provide product engineering services for faster time-to-market.”

Mr. Sunny Raskar, VP & Global Head, Sales and Marketing at MSys Technologies

Mr. Sunny Raskar, VP & Global Head, Sales and Marketing at MSys Technologies, added, “We are grateful to all our customers and business partners who helped us accomplish this recognition. This acknowledgment drives us further to help our customers across different sectors with the best ROI possible by enabling them hit the target with our product engineering services.”

