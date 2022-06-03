Father’s Day 2022 – Gifting guide for Dads who does it all

- Advertisement -

Still thinking about what to gift your dad this Father’s Day? Fathers of today are all about gadgets. Using multiple gadgets also means more need for more storage solutions. Here is a list of useful and reliable storage solutions from Western Digital that he has been eyeing.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™: If your dad loves to capture every moment of his life, here is a perfect gift to help them easily store as much as they want. Now he can move files between his USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs, and USB Type-A computers. He does not have to choose which pictures or files to delete. He can just simply plug in the SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive and easily move files off his smartphone, freeing up valuable space. With all that extra space he can do click more moments, more travel photos, movies, music, games and whatever else he wants.

Price: Rs 689 (As per Amazon)

Link: https://www.amazon.in/Sandisk-Ultra-Type-C-Drive-SDDDC2-032G-G46/dp/B01EZ0X23W?th=1

SanDisk iXpand flash drive

SanDisk iXpand flash drive: If your dad misses out on little things and forgets backing up, gift him the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive – the perfect companion for his iPhone. It offers an easy way to free up space on your iPhone and automatically backs up your camera roll. even lets the user store and watch popular-format videos straight from the drive. The device has both a flexible lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector, so he will be able to transfer files between compatible devices. The iXpand Flash Drive also includes encryption software so that he can password-protect files and share content while keeping sensitive files secure across devices. It is also a terrific travel companion.

Price: Rs 4269 (As per Amazon)

Link https://www.amazon.in/SanDisk-iXpand-Flash-iPhones-Computers/dp/B01F6RWV0S

WD My Passport HDD

WD My Passport HDD: Gift him the go-to device for backup to ensure he doesn’t lose his data, photos, videos, music, and documents, etc. The portable WD My Passport HDD comes with an ultra-slim form factor and offers massive capacities of up to 5TB, thus making it the go-to drive for data backup. My Passport drive comes equipped with backup software that can be set to run automatically to his schedule. Just pick the time and frequency to back up important files from the system onto My Passport drive and stop worrying about your data. My Passport portable storage is ready right out of the box including all necessary cables so dad can quickly start backing up everything in his life and keep driving forward.

Price: Rs 3,999 (As per Amazon)

Link: https://www.amazon.in/Passport-Portable-External-Drive-Black/dp/B07VTWX8MN?th=1

SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD V2

SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD V2: For all the dads who love travelling, SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD is the perfect gift. It offers solid performance in a rugged, dependable storage solution. This light and small form factor device is a perfect gift for your dad to match his on-the-go lifestyle. Powered by lightning-fast NVMe technology and offers outstanding performance with high read and write speeds, it comes in huge-upto- 4TB storage capacities.

Price (For SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD): Rs 10,499 (As per Amazon)

Link: https://www.amazon.in/SanDisk-Portable-Smartphone-Compatible-Warranty/dp/B08GTYFC37?th=1

Price (ForSanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD V2):Rs 17,999(As per Amazon)

Link: https://www.amazon.in/SanDisk-Aluminium-Enclosure-Smartphone-Compatiable/dp/B08GV4YYV7?th=1

WD Elements™ SE SSD

WD Elements™ SE SSD: WD Elements™ SE SSD is another useful gifting option you can consider. Dad can use this portable storage solution that marries a pocket-sized design with performance. This compact device is a great solution for consumers who need a portable drive to move files fast. With the WD Elements™ SE SSD, dad is in control of their content across laptops, desktops, and other devices, whether on the job or creating content for fun.

Price: Rs 8,999 for 1 TB (As per Amazon)

Link: https://www.amazon.in/Western-Digital-Elements-Portable-WDBAYN0010BBK-WESN/dp/B097TTZD48

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.