Samsung Opens Pre-Reserve for The Much-Awaited Smart Monitor M8 in India with Exciting Offers

- Advertisement -

Samsung Smart Monitor M8, the latest addition to its premium lifestyle smart monitor series, is set to come to India soon. From June 3-9, 2022, Smart Monitor M8 can be pre-reserved on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop

https://www.samsung.com/in/offer/online/pre-reserve-smart-m8-32-inch-uhd-4k/

Consumers can pre-reserve Smart Monitor M8 for INR 3,000 and get an INR 5,000 coupon that can be availed while making the purchase. Consumers will also get free Galaxy Buds2 and a wireless keyboard.

Samsung launched world’s first Smart Monitor in India in April 2021. The latest addition to the series is Smart Monitor M8. It comes with futuristic design to enhance the glam quotient of your living space and offers advanced video calling and IoT features. Smart Monitor M8 enables a seamless transition between work and entertainment. When the work is done, it allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and Samsung TV plus via Wi-Fi.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.