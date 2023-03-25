FAIITA in Association with UPCDWA Organizes ‘Retail Conclave’ at Lucknow on April 6th & 7th, 2023

- Advertisement - -

FAIITA along with UPCDWA organizes ‘Retail Conclave’ on April 6th & 7th, 2023 at Lucknow. It is the first-of-its-kind event organized by the Federation of All India IT Association, aimed at providing a platform to discuss various topics related to the IT retail industry, where vendors present their roadmaps for the FY2023-24 and identify and address the bottlenecks for growth.

FAIITA expects the presence of over 120 retailers at conclave covering over 250 outlets. FAIITA will also make live telecast of the event on Facebook for them who are not able to travel and be physically present. The Conclave starts at 11 AM on the 6th April and ends at 5 PM on the 7th April. The State associations from all over India have welcomed the FAIITA initiative of organizing Retail Conclave and the members from different associations will join this event. Over 100 delegates have already registered.

The participation of the senior executives for the major IT brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Canon and several others, who will be available at the event to interact with the retail partners, has been confirmed.

This conclave will specially focus on how to take the retail business to the next level by understanding the challenges and issues faced by the retailers and on how to resolve them. The executives from the IT brands will interact closely with the retailers and other partners during the event. Retail Conclave is a unique opportunity for the retailers to understand the challenges, issues and opportunities in the retail space and also to get insights into new avenues of growth and expansion.

Mr. Navin Gupta, National General Secretary, FAIITA

