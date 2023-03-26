60%-80% of Asia/Pacific Organizations affected by IT Skills Shortage

- Advertisement - -

Around 60%-80% of AP organizations find it difficult or extremely difficult to fill vacancies in many IT roles including security, developers, and data professionals. Major consequences of the skills shortage are increased workload on remaining employees, increased security risks, reduced customer satisfaction, and loss of critical knowledge.

Although big tech companies’ layoff announcements are making headlines, these layoffs are not representative of the overall skills shortage in the market. Difficulty to fill job vacancies is still among the top issues faced by organizations across industries, especially in labor-dependent ones.

Dr. Lily Phan, Research Director, Future of Work at IDC

“Skills are difficult to find and take a long time to replace. 53% of organizations in AP are taking 3-4 months longer compared to a year ago to fill technology roles. As skill shortage is affecting nearly all industries, organizations must prioritize upscaling digital skills and implement automation technologies to streamline business processes.” said Dr. Lily Phan, Research Director, Future of Work at IDC

Moreover, 55% of organizations in AP experienced greater numbers of employees quitting their jobs last year, contributing to the shortage which has caused 37% of organizations in AP to delay tech initiatives and 36% to change the direction of tech initiatives.

Enterprise automation can be a solution for organizations in the public sector and labor-dependent industries such as education, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and hospitality sector to compensate for the labor shortage. Automation can take up repetitive tasks and allow employees to focus on customized, bespoke requests from clients. Low/no-code platforms can support non-IT employees to automate their tasks and significantly improve productivity, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction.

There are opportunities for automation solution providers to showcase their offerings to organizations with large frontline workforce such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, government, and education. These sectors are severely impacted by talent shortage and will benefit greatly when applying automation solutions to reduce employees’ workload and improve productivity.

(INPUTS FROM IDC)

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.