ESET Smart Security Premium – The Ultimate Internet Security for your Ultimate Safety

- Advertisement -

ESET Smart Security Premium is built without compromise and it includes advanced threat detection, extra theft protection and easy password management. Its outstanding features are as listed below:

The ultimate cyber protection: State-of-the-art technology for advanced users, built on a perfect balance of speed, detection and usability.

First-class protection tailored personally to you: Stay protected even against new and emerging threats or in the event of data theft or laptop loss. Remember only one password to keep all your passwords secure.

Secure your treasured data: Encrypt your files and removable media. Protect them against theft or loss. Ensure secure collaboration and data sharing.

Award-winning protection: ESET ranks among the best in the industry, as evidenced by our multiple awards and certifications from organizations like AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives.

State-of-the-art technology: Advanced Machine Learning, DNA Detections and a cloud-based reputation system are just some of the cutting-edge tools developed in our 13 R&D centers.

Protect your privacy: Stop hackers from misusing your passwords and stay safe while online banking, making online payments and accessing web-based crypto-wallets. Enjoy safer connections, protect your webcam and home Wi-Fi router from intruders, and protect your private data from ransomware. Encrypt your files and removable media (USB keys) to safeguard your privacy. Control privacy threats by actively testing your router-connected smart devices.

Manage and maximize your security with ESET HOME: ESET HOME is a web portal and mobile app for Android and iOS that provides comprehensive oversight of ESET products, licenses and services on your devices. It is designed to be accessible whenever you need it, wherever you go. Get important security and license notifications, and check the security status of protected devices at any time. Install protection for new devices without typing your license key or login.

Upgrade and renew your licenses. Add, manage and share licenses with family and friends. Manage Anti-Theft, Parental Control and Password Manager via the ESET HOME portal. All this and more is now available to you in one place, at any time.

Install and forget, or customize to meet your exact requirements: Delivering top protection right from the start with its default settings, ESET Smart Security Premium keeps you informed about potential security issues and lets you address them directly from the main screen. Its sleek user interface is designed to let you easily set up all routine tasks.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.