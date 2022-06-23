ESET Leader in G2 Summer Report for ESET PROTECT Advanced

- Advertisement -

ESET, a global leader in digital security, has been awarded Leader status in G2’s report for Summer 2022. The ESET PROTECT Advanced solution has consistently been highly ranked by G2 users and achieved substantial satisfaction and market presence scores in their Grid Reports, which represent the democratic voice of real software users, offering benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

In the summer edition of the G2 Grid Reports, ESET was a Leader in several of the reports, including for Antivirus Software, Endpoint Management Software, Endpoint Protection Suites, and Mobile Data Security Software. And in terms of the Mid-Market reports aimed at companies with up to 1,000 employees, ESET was a Leader in Mid-Market Endpoint Protection Suites, Mid-Market Antivirus Software, and Mid-Market Endpoint Management Software.

Mr. Michal Jankech, VP for the SMB and MSP segment at ESET

“We are delighted to be ranked as Leaders in the G2 reports. Our objective is to provide the digital security that keeps an organization’s systems working smoothly and securely, and being recognized for our efforts is always an honor,” comments Mr. Michal Jankech, VP for the SMB and MSP segment at ESET. “No modern business, large or small, can survive without an effective response in the face of an IT breach. We believe that by employing ESET´s strong prevention, detection and response technologies delivered in the form of our modular ESET PROTECT platform, businesses can benefit from the most densely multi-layered and effective protection in the industry.”

For more than 30 years, ESET has continued to invest heavily in multiple layers of proprietary technology that prevent breaches of its customers’ endpoints and systems, by both known and never-before-seen threats. The ESET PROTECT platform has been designed with ESET’s customers in mind, with the main objective being in assisting IT admins to better manage the security risks in their environments.

As a privately owned, tech-focused company, ESET has always taken a science-based, security-first approach, with early adoption of machine learning and cloud computing power to develop its global threat intelligence systems. The company has continuously been named a top player and a leader in the industry for its business solutions.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.