Consistent Launches Graphic Card G210LP/1GD3 for High Speed, Highly Durability

- Advertisement -

Consistent has launched a graphic card G210LP/1GD3. Consistent has a wide range of IT products & precisely designed computer peripherals is a resultant of the practical human need which will help to get the perfect solution. The graphic card has a video memory card of 1024 MGB with DDR3 memory type, Bus width of 64 bits, output of DVI HDMI VGA. The graphic card has a core frequency of 589 MHZ and memory BVS of 1000 MHZ.

This interface has a high bandwidth and low latency, making it suitable for communicating between the SSD and the CPU/RAM at breakneck speeds. SSDs with this connection type employ the Non-volatile Memory Express standard (NVMe), which has a greater input-output per second (IOPS) and lower latency than SATA. This graphic card has read/write speeds and large files may be accessed fast with SSDs. It has quicker boot times and better performance. The drive is more responsive and delivers superior load performance because it does not need to spin up like an HDD.

The graphic card is highly durable as SSDs do not have moving parts, they are more shock resistant and can withstand heat better than HDDs. It has high power consumption due to the lack of moving parts; SSDs consume less power than HDDs. It is quieter as there are no moving or rotating parts in SSDs, they make less noise.