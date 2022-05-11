Druva Partners with AWS to Enhance Data Resiliency as Enterprise Cloud Adoption Accelerates

- Advertisement -

Druva Inc announced a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to accelerate customer migration and provide an added layer of cyber resiliency to the already secure AWS Cloud. Built on the existing relationship between Druva and AWS, this agreement underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering a cloud-native data protection solution on AWS, and supporting enterprises during critical phases of the cloud journey, including support for workload migration and deployments.

As enterprises expand data footprints across hybrid and cloud environments, information technology (IT) infrastructure quickly becomes increasingly complex, costly, and resource intensive. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud on AWS has the ability to minimize these challenges for customers by simplifying solution deployment and management while delivering continuous innovation designed to help new customers realize value even faster. Through this collaboration with AWS, Druva will work to bring organizations the future of data resiliency through the simplicity, scale, and security of cloud.

Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva

“The speed of innovation and scale in the cloud cannot be matched by solutions that put hardware at their foundation,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva. “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with AWS over the last eight years and through this expanded agreement look forward to bringing more innovations to market to support accelerating cloud migrations and expanding cloud deployments. We have always been confident the future is cloud and are incredibly excited to continue our work as we help organizations realize the power of a cloud-first approach to data resiliency.”

Mr. Stephen Orban, Vice President, AWS Marketplace and Control Services at AWS

“As customers migrate to AWS, they’re telling us they’re looking for ways to consolidate and simplify their data architecture, while still moving fast,” said Mr. Stephen Orban, Vice President, AWS Marketplace and Control Services at AWS. “Over the last eight years, we have worked closely with Druva to leverage AWS’s global architecture to build capabilities that help thousands of organizations enhance the data resiliency of their products. Customers use the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud to protect workloads at scale, all over the world, and we’re excited to see how customers further benefit from the expansion of our relationship with Druva.”

Druva and AWS: Better Together and Creating a Leading Data Resiliency Solution for Customers

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. The company’s broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and pressure management products.

Mr. Justin Payne, Senior Manager Infrastructure Security, Mueller Water Products

“We have been a Druva customer for 10 years now, and the value, security, and continuous innovation made possible through their relationship with AWS has continued to exceed our expectations,” said Mr. Justin Payne, Senior Manager Infrastructure Security, Mueller Water Products. “As we have expanded our cloud initiatives, including adding native AWS workloads, Druva’s expertise and SaaS model has made it easy to deploy across our organization. With Druva’s air-gapped architecture built on AWS, I can rest easy knowing our most critical data is protected and available for recovery at a moment’s notice.”

Mr. Daniel Clydesdale-Cotter, Field CTO and Vice President, Cloud and MSP Solutions, EchoStor Technologies

“As enterprises increasingly demand cloud-first and as-a-service offerings, Echostor has been aggressively searching for solutions which lessen our reliance on hardware while helping build our cloud practice,” said Mr. Daniel Clydesdale-Cotter, Field CTO and Vice President, Cloud and MSP Solutions, EchoStor Technologies. “Druva’s completely cloud-based MSP platform and program has made it incredibly easy to onboard new customers, grow revenue through add-on services, and provide proactive monitoring and maintenance. Combined with AWS and Druva’s proven resiliency, the two organizations have transformed our approach to managed services offerings.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.