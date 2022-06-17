COLORFUL Introduces G-ONE PLUS All-in-One Gaming PC

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, introduces the G-ONE PLUS all-in-one gaming PC powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics.

The COLORFUL G-ONE PLUS is packed with gaming-oriented features including a massive 31.5-inch 165Hz 2K IPS display, built-in stereo speakers, and fully customizable RGB backlighting. The gaming PC also features a concealable Lift Camera and a built-in Qi Wireless Charging dock on its ergonomic stand. The G-ONE PLUS is the ultimate space-saving high-performance gaming PC– perfect for modern gaming spaces.

Powerful Configuration: The COLORFUL G-ONE PLUS is powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors – up to an Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core (6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores), 20-thread processor. It also comes with discrete graphics, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, that supports NVIDIA’s advanced technologies including DLSS 2.0 and Ray Tracing. For memory, the G-ONE PLUS comes with up to 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, upgradeable up to 64GB (2x32GB). Storage can be configured of up to 1TB NVMe SSD with another M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 slot available for storage expansion.

Silent Cooling System: The COLORFUL G-ONE PLUS features a powerful yet silent cooling system to provide efficient thermal management. The AIO gaming PC has a vertical cooling tower that dissipates heat upwards – the natural flow of heat. The cooling system has independent cooling channels for the GPU and CPU. The cooling solution uses four 10mm heat pipes and one 8mm heat pipe along with two turbofans. The turbofans feature a new 52-fan blade design that delivers 20% more airflow compared to previous designs. Users can tweak cooling settings and use different modes via the iGame Center app. There are four modes available for users to use: quiet, entertainment, performance, and boost modes.

Large 165Hz Gaming Display: The G-ONE PLUS AIO gaming desktop is fitted with a 31.5-inch 2K (2560×1440) IPS display. It features HDR400 that provides exceptional brightness and contrast. Furthermore, it covers 99% of sRGB color gamut for crisp and accurate color reproduction. Designed for gaming, the display’s 165Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals and NVIDIA G-SYNC provides fluid gameplays.

Lift Camera and Stereo Speakers: The G-ONE PLUS AIO gaming desktop comes with a concealable Lift Camera that pops up when needed. Simply push it down into the monitor to hide. The G-ONE PLUS also comes with two 5-watt stereo speakers.

Ergonomic Stand with Wireless Charging Dock: The G-ONE PLUS uses an ergonomic stand that allows users to tilt between -5° to 15° and swivel by 15° to the left or right. The front of the stand base is a Qi Wireless Charging Dock just below the power button. It delivers up to 15W of wireless charging, compatible with 5W/7.5W10W wireless charging.

Rich Interface: The G-ONE PLUS packs a rich interface at the rear I/O including HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 for secondary displays. The rear I/O also has two USB 2.0 ports, a 2.5GbE LAN port, USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) port, and DC in for power. The AIO PC also has dedicated ports on the sides for the gaming peripherals. The side I/O includes two USB ports for your mouse and keyboard alongside the audio ports for gaming headsets. There are also three multi-function buttons on the other side for adjusting brightness and volume.

RGB Lighting, Modes, and Monitoring via iGame Center: The G-ONE PLUS has RGB backlighting that is configured using the iGame Center. The iGame Center also provides real-time monitor and tuning options for advanced users. There are four preset modes available in the iGame Center app that tweak the gaming PC’s performance and cooling.

