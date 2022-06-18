Why Organizations Need to Increase their Cloud Native Security Strategy

- Advertisement -

Mr. Rajesh Thadhani – Executive Director – Service & Digital Transformation- Crayon Software Experts India

In today’s world, a single-cloud approach is not feasible with the current business environment especially when there is a round-the-clock cybersecurity threat. Due to a wide range of benefits, including flexibility, consistent software updates, and multiple options for vendor selection, adoption of Multicloud is becoming a popular strategy for businesses. And this trend is only on an upward hike. According to Flexera’s State of the Cloud Report 2022, 89 percent of businesses have adopted a Multicloud strategy.

However, ineffective security measures in a Multicloud can put data privacy and protection at risk. This necessitates the implementation of sophisticated security strategies. While third-party solutions were often used for infrastructure security in on-premises data centers and solutions, security tools that are built-in or pre-installed and native to the cloud provider are preferred by most businesses adopting Multicloud systems and is increasingly becoming a standard practice.

Need for Robust Security Strategy

The difficulty of managing configurations and management across a Multicloud architecture grows as multiple cloud services and cloud service providers are added. According to a Gartner survey, nearly all successful cybersecurity attacks on cloud services are the consequence of consumer errors or misconfigurations. As more businesses adopted Multicloud, security teams quickly discovered that current tools were inadequate to secure the infrastructure. This caused security teams to juggle several technologies and suppliers, resulting in increased expense, complexity, and risk, as well as blind spots where tools overlapped but did not integrate.

A unified platform strategy that can encompass the whole continuous integration and continuous delivery/continuous deployment (CI/CD) lifecycle and connect with the DevOps workflow was required to solve this problem. This is where a cloud native security strategy can help.

Making a Pragmatic Approach to Security with Cloud Native Security Strategy

The term “cloud native” refers to a method of developing apps and services that are optimized for use in a cloud environment. Cloud-native applications and services differ from their legacy equivalents in that they are built from the ground up to run on the cloud. They can be deployed and fixed more quickly and have a more flexible architecture. A cloud native security architecture enables total visibility across silos and that security, cloud infrastructure, and DevOps teams can deliver maximum protection. With Cloud Native Security Strategy (CNSP), a single platform can secure apps at runtime while simultaneously integrating security into development workflows to find and correct issues early in the app lifecycle. CNSPs are fundamentally reshaping how the cloud is protected. They have an upper hand than traditional cloud security for the below reasons:

Ensure that SecOps and DevOps teams have the same level of visibility.

Respond to threats and safeguard cloud native applications with an integrated set of capabilities.

Throughout the whole build-deploy-run lifecycle, automate the correction of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Why Organizations on Multicloud should embrace CNSP

Security strategies and techniques designed for on-premise hosting are outdated. Most of these solutions were created before the rise of the cloud as a first-tier hosting platform, and they are woefully inadequate in terms of security. In such a fast-paced and competitive environment, being able to expand and, more importantly, securing cloud landscape is critical. Businesses that wish to stay competitive in the modern cloud era should develop and use cloud-native security technologies to safeguard them.

Organizations that wished to adopt new compute options in the past were inhibited by the necessity to purchase additional security products to support those options. Attempting to impose consistent policies across technical borders by patching together diverse solutions became more of a problem than a solution. CNSPs, on the other hand, span the entire spectrum of computing alternatives, as well as Multicloud and the (CI/CD) lifecycle. This gives enterprises the opportunity to choose the best compute options for each particular workload, without having to worry about how to incorporate security solutions. The advantages of a cloud native strategy are exemplified by CNSPs, which provide agility, flexibility, and digital transformation.

