COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series Graphics Cards Released

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, presents its lineup of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards – NVIDIA’s latest and fastest gaming graphics cards to date. COLORFUL will initially launch a trio of models under the Vulcan, Neptune, and NB EX Series. The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan features a triple-fan design with a hollow back panel for pass-through airflow. The Vulcan model also sports a display for monitoring and customization. On the other hand, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune uses liquid cooling technology to deliver extreme cooling for extreme performance. Lastly, the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090Ti NB EX is fitted with a black and red themed triple-fan cooler design.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: Designed for the most demanding gamers, content creators and data scientists, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores, and boasts 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. And It’s packed with 24GB of the fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, providing 1TB/s of memory bandwidth.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090Ti Vulcan

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090Ti Vulcan: The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan adopts the new 16-pin power supply interface introduced with the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series graphics cards. The iGame Display on the side can be flipped 90° to stay visible even in vertical GPU mounting orientation. Being a massive and heavy graphics card, COLORFUL fitted the RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan with the Vulcan Support Frame. The graphics card also sports addressable RGB lighting that can be customized and synchronized with the rest of the system via iGame Center app.

Key Features

iGame Display: The iGame GeForceRTX 3090 Ti Vulcan sports a LCD display on the side with a 480×128 pixel resolution. Using the iGame Center app, users can personalize the display to show real-time system monitoring or custom GIFs or images. Use the 2-in-1 cable to connect the display to the card’s interface and to upload a customized display.

Vulcan Support Frame: The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

Hollow Back Panel: TheiGame GeForceRTX 3090 Ti Vulcan adopts a hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Dynamic RGB Lighting: The graphics card features dynamic RGB lighting on the Vulcan triangle logo, cooling fans, and metallic shroud. All RGB elements are customizable and support synchronization using the iGame Center app.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce™ RTX 3090Ti Neptune

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090Ti Neptune: The iGame GeForce RTX 3090Ti Neptune features advanced liquid cooling technology with its all-in-one liquid cooler. The Neptune’s liquid cooling component comprises a 240mm radiator and a newly designed water block making it more compact than the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune. The Neptune model also adopts the new 16-pin power interface. The graphics card sports dynamic RGB lighting on the Marine Eye that comes with an infinity mirror effect for sophisticated RGB illumination. The two 120mm cooling fans also provide RGB lighting. Neptune’s tubes are 500mm in length and use 360° rotatable fittings to allow easy installation and to support all mounting orientations.

Key Features

Compact: iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune uses an improved water block making it shorter than the RTX 3090 Neptune. At 258mm in length, the RTX 3090 Ti Neptune is a compact powerhouse with superb cooling to deliver extreme performance.

Liquid Cooling: The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune is fitted in a full-cover water block that provides cooling to the GPU, VRAM, and Mosfets as the coolant passes through these critical components. The cooler uses a 240mm radiator with high-performance 120mm cooling fans for fast heat dissipation.

360° Rotatable Fittings: The Neptune is fitted with 360° rotatable fittings for easy installation and to support all graphics card mounting orientations.

Dynamic RGB Lighting: The graphics card features dynamic RGB lighting on the Marine Eye, side iGame logo, and 120mm RGB cooling fans. All RGB elements are customizable and support synchronization using the iGame Center app.

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NB EX: The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NB EX features a triple-fan cooler with an eye-catching Black and Red design. The cooler uses a combination of two 100mm and a 90mm central fan – all of which feature an upgraded thicker fan blade design. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NB EX also adopts a 16-pin power interface.

