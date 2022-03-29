Dell Technologies and Alienware Debut the New Alienware X15 and X17 R2 for Powerful Gaming Performance 

- Advertisement -

The new and improved X15 R2 and X17 R2, offer strikingly impressive graphics with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti, 12th Gen Intel Core i7H or i19HK processors, advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, customizable AlienFX stadium lighting, and amped up speeds with DDR5 memory.

Mr. Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies,

Commenting on the awaited launch of the new range, Mr. Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “Alienware and performance are synonymous with each other for decades. For the ever-evolving Indian gaming community, the Alienware X15 and X17 are an attestation of the brand’s evolution that is driven by next-level performance and motivated by portability. Our latest line-up delivers the best design, thermal controls, and robust technologies enhancing immersive gaming experience and delivering the thrill for the enthusiasts!”

The Alienware laptops are crafted with a more youthful essence and gentler edges, offering universal appeal to all gamers. The X-Series provides a premium excellence ideal for professional creators who also love to game. The dark core replaces the previously light interior, reducing screen reflections on the keyboard and delivering distraction-free gaming. Moreover, a low halo keyboard illuminates only the letters on the keys so users can focus on the game.

The engineering and design teams have leveraged premium materials such as magnesium and stamped aluminum with CNC for structural rigidity, thinness, and lightness. Using high spec materials, the Alienware X-Series achieves its super-thin form factor without compromising performance in an entirely new design layout. Furthermore, under Dell’s 2030 Moonshot Goals, the X-Series comes with a low VOC (volatile organic compounds) waterborne paint. The sustainable, stain-resistant paint provides a soft, highly tactile experience for high-wear surfaces and is better for the planet.

The new Alienware X-Series takes the Alienware DNA to new heights, with significant features that allow users to play the best PC games anywhere:

An industry-first innovation , the advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology features the Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. It delivers a 24% improvement in thermal resistance over the previous generation and up to a 50% improvement to the contact resistance in preliminary testing.

, the advanced features the Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. It delivers a 24% improvement in thermal resistance over the previous generation and up to a 50% improvement to the contact resistance in preliminary testing. The Alienware Quad-Fan design produces dedicated airflow using evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans for improved thermal control. Additionally, the AI-powered. Smart Fan control technology allows individual fans to independently spin, slow down or remain steady according to various sensors within the system offering performance control to its user.

produces dedicated airflow using evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans for improved thermal control. Additionally, the allows individual fans to independently spin, slow down or remain steady according to various sensors within the system offering performance control to its user. The Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) offers gamers five uniquely Tailored Power States (TPS) to choose from according to their needs – Full Speed (max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), Cool mode (low-temperature priority), and Quiet mode (acoustics priority).

(TCC offset) offers gamers five uniquely Tailored Power States (TPS) to choose from according to their needs – Full Speed (max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), Cool mode (low-temperature priority), and Quiet mode (acoustics priority). The X-Series also includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology which is capable of up to 12-phase (on the X17) or 8-phase graphics voltage regulation (on the X15). This offers high-performance for longer gaming sessions

technology which is capable of up to 12-phase (on the X17) or 8-phase graphics voltage regulation (on the X15). This offers high-performance for longer gaming sessions Features the AlienFX stadium lighting with 100 micro-LEDs on the X17 in the rear lighting alone (90 LEDs on the X15) designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Alienware Command Center

with 100 micro-LEDs on the X17 in the rear lighting alone (90 LEDs on the X15) designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Panel options include ComfortView Plus , a hardware-based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality

, a hardware-based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality NVIDIA G-SYNC is available on the FHD 360Hz display option on the X17 and with QHD 240Hz and FHD360Hz displays on the X15

Some exclusive features on the X17 include an ultra-low profile CHERRY MX keyboard design incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience like no other. The machine also allows users to upgrade their DDR5 memory after purchase

design incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience like no other. The machine also allows users to upgrade their DDR5 memory after purchase Both devices come in the Lunar Light color with high endurance clear coat and silky smooth finish

The newly launched Alienware devices are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.