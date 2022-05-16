Monday, May 16, 2022
Capgemini signs agreement to acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie to further expand its consulting expertise in Financial Services  

Capgemini signs agreement to acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie to further expand its consulting expertise in Financial Services
Capgemini announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie (Chappuis Halder), a global strategy and management consulting firm specializing in the financial services industry. With Chappuis Halder’s specific industry focus, this acquisition will strengthen the Group’s capabilities to advise Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance clients in North America, Europe and South-East Asia, in shaping the future of their business and driving transformation through technology. The acquisition will also add to the Group’s in-demand specialist consulting services in Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) and climate risk strategy. The transaction is expected to be completed within the coming months. 

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Chappuis Halder is a nearly 150-people consulting firm, with main offices in North America (New York and Montreal), Europe (Paris and Geneva) and South-East Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong). It has built a reputation for its Financial Services leading expertise in Transformation, Finance, Risk and Compliance. Notably it enables business opportunities for clients, providing regulatory advice and also conducting ESG related projects, including through its Data-driven Transformation expertise.  

Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini

Chappuis Halder’saddition will contribute further to our in-depth expertise of Financial Services, a key condition to be able to advise and help our clients in the industry with their business transformation,” said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. “With Chappuis Halder, we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end transformation to clients in Financial Services.” 

Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini

This acquisition will help us deliver on high impact transformation projects for Corporate Investment Banking and Wealth Management clients,” said Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and Group Executive Board Member. “Chappuis Halder, who is joining Capgemini Invent, brings a team of highly talented and experienced consultants, based in North America, Europe and South-East Asia. Their skillsets, including in sustainability services – a key focus for us to meet growing client demand – are very complementary to the Group’s deep industry and broad technology capabilities.”  Comments Stéphane Eyraud, CEO and Founder of Chappuis Halder, “We are looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group and to bringing our capabilities in helping clients in the financial services sector, to design, plan and implement end-to-end their transformation journey taking advantage of what technology can bring.”

