SuperBot registers 85 per cent Year-on-Year growth

SuperBot an intelligent, AI-powered voice agent and a SaaS-based product by PinnacleWorks has announced reaching the milestone of 250 clients and clocking a year-on-year growth figure of 85% in terms of revenue. The brand has been providing the finest AI-based voice agent across major industries including education, healthcare etc. And it’s evident with the addition of 15 new clients in the clientele within the last quarter of fiscal 2021-22.

Currently, the brand attracts maximum traction from the education sector with a 70 per cent contribution, followed by healthcare with 30 per cent.

The technology first company plans to expand its wings deeper in the healthcare sector this financial year, and easily eyes adding 50+ clients in the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23.

“We took the innovation in AI a step ahead with the creation of SuperBot. We are glad that the difference and USP are being received well across the sectors, and clients are opting for SuperBot over any other products that might be available in the domain. This is going to grow exponentially, and as we penetrate deeper in the market we will achieve a clearer distinction,” said Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, co-founder, and Director of SuperBot (Pinnacle Works).

The brand since its inception has been witnessing exponential growth not only in terms of revenue but also in terms of clients, the team as well as product advancement. The brand recently announced an aiming 300 % growth in its talent pool in the new financial year. The company currently boasts a strength of 55 and targets to take this number up to 200 by the end of fiscal 22-23.

