BD Software Partners with Chimpa UEM+MTD All-in-One Platform to Enhance Mobile Management and Security Portfolio

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added software distributor of IT products and services, and Xnoova Srl, the owner of the innovative UEM+MTD platform named Chimpa, have signed a partnership agreement for the Indian Operations.

As part of this partnership, BD Software will distribute Chimpa UEM+MTD’s suite of products through its 2000+ strong channel partner network. Leveraging its reach, Chimpa UEM+MTD shall enable a seamless flow of products and services targeted at the Pan India level. To value-add to BD Software Distribution’s product and solutions offering, Chimpa is a Unified Endpoint Management e Threat Defense cloud-based solution to manage, control and secure all the iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, Android and Windows based devices

“We look forward to leveraging BD Software’s extensive knowledge, experience, and reach in the region’s distribution and IT security markets as one important step in our overall international channel strategy growth,” said Diego Fasano, COO of Xnoova Srl.

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Zakir Hussain, CEO, BD Software Pvt. Ltd. commented on the partnership, “We have been following the Chimpa UEM+MTD All-in-One platforms journey since its inception, and they have amassed a strong clientele in a very short period of time, which is very impressive. With our extensive network and reach, the partnership provides excellent synergy for the brand’s growth.”

Chimpa is a UEM (Unified Endpoint Management), EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management) and MDM (Mobile Device Management) entirely developed in Italy and is proposed as the only solution on the market that can adapt to different scenarios by ensuring the safety of devices thanks to the MTD (Mobile Threat Defense) module. It operates through three lines of defense: User Restrictions (Attack surface reduction), Active Defence (AV, Anti phishing, Hash file, Firewall) and Proactive Defence (Threat Intelligence).

BD Software Distribution is the exclusive country partner to Bitdefender, MailVault, Safe DNS, EndPoint Protector, Zecurion, PDF Autosigner, Proget, Abbyy and Digitware Back up for India Distribution.

