Commvault to Host Connections 2023 in India, a Data Ensemble for future ready IT Leaders

Commvault, a global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environment, announced the commencement dates for Commvault Connections 2023, a best-in-class cloud data management experience. The event will be hosted across three key cities – Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The data management and compliance landscape continue to significantly evolve in 2023. According to the recent IDC-Commvault Study, over 28% of enterprises will have multiple private and/or public cloud environments and will migrate workloads and data between them by 2023. In addition, some enterprises are looking to shift their public cloud workloads to a hosted or non-cloud environment for better performance, security, availability, and control. With Connections 2023, Commvault aims to navigate this data landscape of the new-age digital business environment and empower the customers and partners to Innovate with Confidence during their digital journey.

Kickstarting with Bangalore on February 9, the event will impart a holistic, immersive experience with exhibit booths, Demo Zones, and multiple enlightening panel discussions, guest sessions, and fireside chats with pre-eminent technology and security experts across the APJ region. Post Bangalore, the multi-city event will be hosted in Mumbai on February 23, 2023, and Delhi on March 2, 2023. The ingenious event will feature a robust roster of informative and engaging sessions exploring the approach to modernizing data management, defending against ransomware, and investing wisely in data services. The attendees will also witness enlightening sessions with leaders from Lenovo, Hitachi and HPE.

Balaji Rao,Area Vice President, Commvault, India & SAARC

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India, and SAARC, Commvault, said, “For today’s organizations, data is the biggest asset, and its loss can result in irreversible damage to the business along with loss of efficiency and productivity, revenues, brand reputation, and customers. An enhanced data management system with SaaS data protection capabilities will be the key to a resilient future in this hybrid cloud era. With Connections 2023, we aim to benchmark the roadmap to address the unique challenges and opportunities pertaining to our industry today. In today’s digital economy, data is the crown jewel that must be protected, yet always accessible. We are at the forefront of strategically enabling our partners and customers with flexible and scalable solutions to chart their path of success with data.”

