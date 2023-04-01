ASUS Launches TUF Gaming and Prime AMD A620 Motherboards

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced a new lineup of AMD A620 motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors. The three new models — two TUF Gaming and one Prime —are designed to offer excellent value to anyone assembling a next-gen machine.

Get ready for action with battle-forged TUF Gaming motherboards: TUF Gaming A620 motherboards offer a powerful value proposition for a next-gen AMD Ryzen gaming build. Available in the micro-ATX form factor, the TUF Gaming A620M-Plusoffers DDR5 support, two PCIe®4.0 M.2 slots for storage and a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for fast 5Gbps connectivity. Speedy 2.5Gbps Ethernet comes standard, and the TUF Gaming A620M-Plus WiFi offers WiFi 6 for those who need it.

To complement a TUF Gaming motherboard with an array of components and peripherals with the same aesthetic, gamers should check outthe TUF Gaming Alliance. This collaboration between ASUS and trusted PC component makers helps ensure compatibility across a wide range of parts, such as PC cases, power supplies, CPU coolers, memory kits and more. With new partnerships and components being added regularly, the TUF Gaming Alliance will continue to grow even stronger.

ASUS Prime covers all the bases: While TUF Gaming motherboards serve gamers looking for elevated performance, a Prime motherboard is the ideal choice for users building a budget-friendly PC that melds all-around capability and subtle style.

ASUS offers the Prime A620M-A in the micro-ATX form factor. This motherboard features a PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot, DDR5 support and a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. Plus, a BIOS FlashBack feature makes it easy for users to upgrade to another processor down the road, and to quickly update the firmware with nothing more than a power supply and a USB flash drive.

