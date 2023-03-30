ASUS India Launches ‘Select Store’ in India for Refurbished PCs

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of the first ‘Select Store’ in India for refurbished personal computers (PCs). The new store will provide customers with access to high-quality refurbished PCs that have been carefully inspected and restored to excellent condition, at an affordable price.

The ASUS Select Store is located at Nehru Place, New Delhi. The store will feature a modern design, with a spacious and comfortable layout that encourages customers to browse and explore the refurbished products.

The ASUS Select Store will feature a wide range of products, including consumer laptops, gaming PCs, creator series laptops, desktops, etc. that have been thoroughly tested, restored, and certified by ASUS to meet the same high standards as brand-new products with 1-year company warranty. The ASUS Select store aims to enhance the immersive journey for consumers by providing them with first-hand knowledge and improving the customer experience with the purchase of refurbished PCs.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting during the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “Nehru Place, widely regarded as the largest electronics market in India, has been selected as the site for our Select store, considering the high volume of customers who visit the market seeking to purchase new or refurbished computing devices. Keeping this in mind, we have chosen this location and have kept the pricing of the high-end product units with an attractive discount offering of 20% – 30% on retail price. As part of our expansion plans, we aim to establish additional Select stores across the country and look forward to having at least one store in each division of West, East, and South India.”

The ASUS Select Store represents a significant stride towards a sustainable future, offering customers a chance to acquire superior quality products at accessible prices. The company leverages technological advancements to promote sustainability across its operations, encompassing a range of eco-conscious practices such as carbon footprint reduction, incorporation of eco-friendly packaging, and collaborations with recycling companies to ensure proper disposal of e-waste.

