ASUS Announces 2023 Creator Series Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

ASUS has introduced its latest Creator Series laptops with the launch of Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, while expanding its VivoBook family with the new Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502), along with the Vivobook 14X/14X OLED (K3405) and Vivobook 16X (K3605)laptops. With the launch of these devices, ASUS has set its sights on the creator community, tapping into genres of ever-increasing numbers of content creators, vloggers, and3D graphic designers. With the latest 13th Gen Intel processors along with ample RAM and storage to enhance performance while seamlessly taking on any task that the creator can think of.The pricing of the new ZenbookPro 14 DuoOLED starts from INR 199,990, the Vivobook Pro 15/16 OLED Lineup from INR 122,990, and the Vivobook 14X OLED lineup from INR 79,990 onwards, Vivobook 14X at INR 72,990 onwards, Vivobook 16X at INR 68,990and will be available online and offline. On the other hand, the TUF Gaming lineup TUF F15& F17 starts at INR 62,990onwards.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

On the launch of the creator series, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we work towards pioneering the technology game by introducing new technology & innovations. This Creator series launch is a step towards bringing something special to the creators’ community yet again. These laptops are designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists. These laptops sport innovative designs and come with creator-focused technologies to offer powerful performance and a seamless user experience. Offering incredible performance, design, and growing ecosystem for creators, we have designed these laptops to remove the creativity barriers for smooth and seamless experience.”

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 DuoOLED (UX8402).

The new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a perfectly well-rounded powerhouse that is far more capable and robust.The list of upgrades starts with the new AAS Ultra mechanism, which opens the chassis to allow for significantly higher airflow and cooling while also raising the ScreenPad Plus secondary screen to make the viewing experience more seamless and immersive.

The improved cooling system meant we could offer way more powerful internals in this compact size. Specifications include up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 32GB of memory. the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED manages to be extremely portable: a sleek 17.9mm chassis and 1.75kg weight. The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED also offers a best-in-class display experience: 14.5” 2.8K OLED with 120Hz, high brightness and perfect color accuracy. The ScreenPad Plus comes with a bigger and sharper 12.7” 120Hz touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 color.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED 2023 (K6602):

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED is a 16” 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display laptop that can produce precise details that are accurate, with 100% DCI-P3, Pantone validated colours and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. With a peak brightness of 600 nits and VESA’s Display HDR TrueBlack 600 certification, your visuals will always look vivid with excellent HDR performance. The 16:10 display panel size maximises the chassis of the device for an immersive visual experience. Its 180° ErgoLift hinge is perfect for collaborating around the table.

On the lines of performance, the VivoBook Pro 16 OLED is powered by the latest 13th Gen. Intel Core processors, up to an i9-13900H (14 cores, up to 5.4GHz). The requirement of a graphics card is met by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM with Studio drivers, which will enhance the experience of any creator. Its 16GB DDR5 RAM (4800MHz) which is upgradable to 24GB and storage up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (3500MB/s) comes with the addition of 2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots for expansion.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502):

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 is designed to be a comfy 15.6” laptop that supports a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, up to 600-nit peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, aimed at providing creators with a brighter and more detailed viewing experience. Besides an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and HDR content support, the display is also certified VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 True Black and PANTONE® Validated, assuring accurate color and high dynamic contrast reproduction. The Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four finger smart gestures.

This laptop can be customised with processor and storage options up to Intel® Core™ i9-13900H and 32 GB 4800 MHz DDR5 (1x SO-DIMM slot + onboard) and 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with dual M.2 Slot. The device is equipped with 70 WH battery, WiFi 6E (802.11ax), plus Bluetooth 5.2, with ports ranging from Thunderbolt™ 4, a full-function USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a full-sized HDMI 2.1(TMDS only), SD card reader (UHS-II), 3.5 mm Audio combo jack and a RJ-45 gigabit lan port. The VivoBook Pro 15 OLED comes in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver color finish.

ASUS Vivobook 14X/14X OLED (K3405) and 16X (K3605) series:

The ASUS Vivobook 14X/14X OLED and 16X feature a 14-inch or 16-inch display respectively, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 0.2ms response time on OLED variant, with 2.8K (2880×1800) resolution at a 90 Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 14X, and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution at a 120-Hz refresh rate for the Vivobook 16X. This provides users with an even smoother visual experience. The Vivobook 14X OLED also boasts a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 600-nit peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing creators with a brighter and more detailed viewing experience. In addition to an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and HDR content support, the display is certified VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 and PANTONE® Validated, ensuring accurate color and high dynamic contrast reproduction. Variants of both of these laptops are available with WUXGA IPS-level panels as well.

TUF Gaming F15 (FX506) and F17(FX706) series:

The latest power-packed laptop of the TUF series, the new TUF F15& F17, geared for serious gaming and rocking a slick new style, TUF Gaming lineup offer feature-packed Windows 11 Home gaming laptop with the power to carry you to victory. The new GeForce RTX™ 2050 GPU delivers fluid gameplay on up to a 144Hz display, while the potent Intel® Core™ i5-11400H CPU is bolstered by improved cooling thatamps CPU performance and keeps acoustics stealthy. A long-lasting 48Wh battery coupled with TUF’s military-grade durability keeps you on your best game anywhere.

