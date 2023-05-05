Lexar appoints Fissal Oubida as new GM to spearhead India, Middle East, Africa & CIS expansion

- Advertisement - -

Lexar announced the appointment of Fissal Oubida as its new General Manager to spearhead its key operations in the Indian market, in addition to the Middle East, Africa & CIS regions. In this new strategic role, Fissal shall be responsible for driving the company’s growth to the next level, by aggressively penetrating all major metro cities across India. He will oversee the channel, retail (organized, micro-retail & e-commerce), network of gaming systems integrators, and the overall sales and marketing through leveraged distribution channels across India.

Commenting on the appointment, Ryan Li, CEO, Lexar said, “Fissal’s appointment is strategic, and the Lexar management has entrusted the baton to “reshape” Lexar’s operational business structure and to further nurture, grow and manage partnerships in these key geographies. He will help us to further strengthen our offerings in key verticals such as gaming, photography, videography, and digital content creation.”

FissalOubida, General Manager, Lexar

Commenting on his new role and responsibilities, Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar said, “I am glad to accept my new strategic role to further Lexar’s growth and foothold in the Indian market. We are strengthening our in-country team, by appointing an IT industry professional of high caliber, well-versed in all local markets across India, as a ‘Country Manager’ very soon. There is a rising demand for flash memory solutions in India, our award-winning portfolio of USB Flash Drives, memory cards, gaming SSDs and DRAMs are designed to meet this growing demand and consumer need for high quality, top performance and reliable memory and storage solutions in India.”

Fissal is an IT industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in business development, sales, and marketing across various industries. In his role as General Manager, he will also oversee and establish a strong presence by championing Lexar as the consumer brand of the masses and enhancing the sale and marketing infrastructure in the Middle East, Africa, CIS and India Subcontinent region. Fissal has a proven track record in building synergies to grow businesses across borders while setting up operational dependencies that grow to scale.

