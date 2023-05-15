All India K-Pop Contest Begins to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary Of Ties Between South Korea & India

- Advertisement - -

India gets on Korean wave, as K-POP Contest is back again to sweep you off your feet. LG Electronics in association with Korean Cultural Centre India announces the launch of All India KPOP Contest 2023 Presented by LG. Recently an MOU is signed between LG Electronics India & Korean Cultural Centre India. The fierce competition consists of four rounds: online, regional, semi-finale and grand finale. This year LG Electronics & Korean Cultural Centre India has received an overwhelming response with over 11,000 applications in the first round. Because of this participants submission date was extended by 2 days to 13th May 2023.

In the first round, participants from across the country are submitting their vocal cover in Korean and dance choreography of K-POP songs and uploading the videos on the K-POP Contest website. Participants will also get a discount coupon of LG XBOOM. Selected participants will now qualify for the regional round which is to be conducted across 11 cities. Winners of the regional round, 1 vocal and 1 dance from each city will reach the semi-final round. The participants in the semi-final round will get the opportunity to participate in the K-Pop Academy conducted by K-POP dance instructors from Korea. Winners of the semi-final will move to the final round that consists of special performances by winners of K-POP event held previously and musical performance by popular K-Pop bands.

Recently LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a new brand direction and visual identity, which will shed more light on the value of ‘Life’s Good’ with a more dynamic and youthful look across all physical and digital customer touch points. LG outlined the new direction for the brand to be loved by customers across countries and generations, including Generation Z, and ultimately establish itself as an iconic brand. KPOP association will certainly help the brand to offer an experiential platform to young audience.

