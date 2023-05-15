3AI announces GCC X…Summit on July 21st, 2023 to explore new age AI, Analytics & Data Capabilities in Global Capability Centers

- Advertisement - -

3AI, India’s largest platform for AI and analytics leaders, professionals, and aspirants, has announced its next in-person event, the GCC X…Summit. The event will take place on Friday, July 21st, 2023, and will focus on “Reimagining the New Next in GCCs.” With over 35 speakers, 20+ sessions, 600+ delegates, and 200+ GCC leaders, the GCC X Summit is set to be India’s largest GCC-focused event.

India is a hub for global capability centers, with 1400+ GCCs and two new GCCs added every week, employing close to 1.4 million professionals, constituting 25% of India’s technology workforce. By 2026, India is projected to have 2000 GCCs employing 2 million professionals with new age exponential technology skills and generating revenues upwards of USD 60 Bn. However, global capability centers are at a critical inflection point, and the GCC X…Summit aims to address this by focusing on new age AI, analytics, and data engineering capabilities in GCCs.

Mr. Sameer Dhanrajani, President, 3AI.

“The GCC X Summit provides a unique opportunity for AI and analytics leaders, professionals, and aspirants to come together and explore the new age capabilities & approaches in Global Capability Centers. With a focus on reimagining the new next in GCCs, this event promises to showcase topical scenarios, best practices, and trends, providing delegates with a practical behind-the-scenes look at how GCCs are executing parent organization strategies enabled by data, AI, and analytics to create value and differentiation,” said Mr. Sameer Dhanrajani, President, 3AI.

The event will cover end-to-end coverage areas, including GCC 3.0, talent and workforce strategies, transformation and innovation, new workforce and location strategies, AI and Analytics center of excellence and hubs, AI-first enterprise constructs, and generative AI applications and use cases in GCCs. The summit will help harness the collective power of GCCs and AI and analytics leaders, providing them with an opportunity to share and discuss topical and contemporary trends and developments in GCCs. The event aims to stretch delegates’ thinking and broaden their perspectives, offering a practical behind-the-scenes look at how GCCs are executing parent organization strategies enabled by data, AI, and analytics to create value and differentiation.

The GCC X Summit outcomes aim to compel delegates to develop an understanding of the new possibilities in GCCs and develop action plans for leveraging new data, AI, and analytics capabilities, solutions, CoE and capability hubs approaches, talent strategies, governance mechanisms within GCCs, and business spheres for inculcating transformation, innovation, and disruption dynamics within their GCCs. The summit promises a differentiated content, session tracks, and formats coupled with an unparalleled event experience. With marquee speakers sharing and discussing topical and contemporary trends and developments in GCCs, the event will showcase topical scenarios, best practices, and trends in GCCs.

