Acer Launches New TravelMate Line of Business Laptops for Hybrid Workforces

- Advertisement - -

Acer announced new TravelMate business laptops, all powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro processors, and feature 16:10 premium displays of up to OLED resolutions, 65Wh fast charging long battery life, and secured log-in with fingerprint reader or IR camera, coming together to achieve the performance and mobility requirements of today’s hybrid workforce.

Acer TravelMate P6 14

The latest TravelMate P6 14 is the ultimate premium business laptop for mobile professionals and executives. Professionals can experience elevated viewing experiences on a large screen surface with a 2.8K OLED (2880×1800) display panel, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Powered by Intel vPro, and an Intel® Evo™ design, the high-end business laptop is packed with power as it comes with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, 32 GB LPDDR5 memory and a 65 Wh fast-charging battery. Online business meetings and video calls are further enhanced with the laptop’s FHD IR webcam, AI-powered noise-reduction technology through Acer PurifiedVoice, and upward-facing speakers with DTS® Audio. A PrivacyPanel feature helps obscure viewing angles beyond 90°to defend against prying eyes. The TravelMate P6 14 laptop also features 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity for faster and stronger wireless internet connection needed by mobile professionals.

Acer TravelMate P4 14 and Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14

The TravelMate P4 14- and 16-inch versions, along with the TravelMate P4 Spin laptops come with next-gen performance powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors in addition to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 GPUs. The TravelMate P4 14 highlights a lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis and larger screen real estate on a 16:10 thin bezel display with up to 2.2K resolution, showcasing upgraded visuals in a new premium design. Additionally, the convertible TravelMate P4 Spin 14 comes with Corning® Gorilla® Glass, a touchscreen panel with up to WUXGA resolutions, and a dockable stylus for effortless handwritten note-taking.

Acer TravelMate P2 14 and Acer TravelMate P2 16

The Acer TravelMate P2 series laptop showcases a 14- and 16-inch 16:10 WUGXA (1920 x 1200) screen and an IPS wide-angle view of up to 170 degrees. The compact business laptops powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs provide upgraded levels of usability with a larger OceanGlass™ touchpad, keys with a 1.55mm travel distance, and a 180-degree hinge that lets the laptop lay flat when needed. Connecting to the internet and peripherals have been made easier with support from Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE and the inclusion of a wide variety of ports such as a Thunderbolt 4 Type C port that supports 40 Gbps data transfer and dual 4K displays.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.