Zebronics Celebrates its 6 years of Association with Superstar Hrithik Roshan

Zebronics, a 25-year young, Indian brand, headquartered in Chennai, was incorporated in 1997 envisioning to address the technological needs of the consumers when the usage of Desktop PCs was blooming. During an interaction with Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-founder, Zebronics, talks about the various strengths of the brand, the journey so far, and the way forward.

Right from its inception, the brand has evolved constantly and is known for its wide-varied segmentation such as IT & Gaming Peripherals, Audio Systems, Consumer Electronics, Lifestyle Gadgets & Accessories, Surveillance, and Personal Grooming. With a slogan of being Always Ahead, the brand has regularly upgraded its product portfolio, and business strategies and thus has been in sync with the latest market trends & technologies.

One big leap in this avenue was on-boarding Superstar Hrithik Roshan in 2017 who has always been an epitome of style and elegance, the characteristics that blend so beautifully with Zebronics’ range of products. Hrithik’s association had initially been for the Audio, Power Banks, and Accessories categories which then had extended to the IT Peripheral range in 2021, in which Zebronics has been a pioneer.

Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-founder, Zebronics

Commenting on the brand’s association with Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan, Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-founder, Zebronics said, “6th year of our association yet I’m amused at how this man looks & makes brand shoot campaigns effortless. It’s invaluable to see such a grind he puts into his work. Had a lovely interaction and truly cherished having a brand ambassador like him at Zebronics.”

The brand acclaims Hrithik Roshan as a true exemplification of its philosophy, of marrying technology with style, designed for today’s fashionable and tech-savvy youth. On one hand, Hrithik is known for being a perfectionist, and on the other, Zebronics stands true to its promise of superior quality and design. Blending both shall take the brand to unseen heights.

Throughout his movies, we’ve watched him seamlessly blend into the persona regardless of whether he’s a hunk or a superhero, or royalty. This correctly is reflective of Zebronics products which are high-quality ranking, delivering optimum performance. Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the indisputable choice for the brand. He is a versatile actor with youthful enthusiasm and positive inspiration that has brought new vigor/dynamism to the brand to further expand the customer reach.

His distinctiveness underlines the true epitome of Zebronics’ proposition and needless to say, the band is thrilled and excited to have him on board. He has always been the trend-setting star ‘always ahead’, like the brand attitude.

Apart from the launches and promotions, Hrithik Roshan is also involved actively with brand communication across platforms.

Zebronics adheres to its EQR Mantra (Excellence | Quality | Reliability) that has cemented the brand to be a pioneer across these verticals, designed to cater to a diversified audience, via a vast distribution network and a massive online presence, hence justifying its goal to provide ‘Premium For Masses’. In today’s consumer market environment, strategizing effectively in facets of brand building as well as having a stronghold on Product Placement via energizing our Go-To-Market fundamentals, plays a pivotal role.

