Xoriant Appoints Nithin VJ as CFO

Xoriant, a global product engineering and digital services company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA is pleased to announce the appointment of Nithin VJ as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant

“We are thrilled to welcome Nithin to the Xoriant leadership team,” said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant. “Nithin brings an extensive and rich global experience in financial expertise, leadership and strategic thinking, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in driving our financial growth and success.”

As a finance veteran, Nithin brings over two decades of leadership experience working with Wipro’s diverse business units across North America, Canada, India, Middle East. Nithin was the Chief Financial Officer of Wipro’s largest strategic market units – Americas-2, a US $3B division, where he had a proven track record of driving financial transformation, optimizing costs, and improving profitability. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and an Associate Member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada).

“I am grateful to the leadership team for giving me this opportunity to join Xoriant at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth journey, ” said Nithin VJ. “I look forward to working with the team to build upon Xoriant’s financial and operational foundation, while developing capabilities that further strengthen the company’s competitive advantage and growth.”

“Nithin with his growth mindset is the right leader for the next phase of Xoriant and I am very excited to welcome him.” said Sanjay Jalona, Chairman of the Board, Xoriant.