Top 5 sales intelligence and engagement platforms to boost your business

Sales intelligence is the term given to the range of tech solutions that provide data to salespeople and marketers in the B2B space. It helps sales and marketing teams discover, analyze, present, and make use of data relating to their potential customers. Sales intelligence delivers massive benefits to your sales and marketing teams – and your wider organization. It brings you the data you need in an easily understandable way.

Depending on the sales intelligence platform you choose, you can find information on potential customers, including name, job title, email address, telephone number, and more. The best platforms will also show you real-time data that indicates that they might be interested in making a purchase, such as financial figures, new funding rounds, and new appointments.

They will also provide insights into the buying intentions of your leads. This type of data, called intent data, is invaluable for salespeople who want to know exactly when a prospect is looking to purchase your solution or that of a competitor.

According to a report – LinkedIn State of Sales 2021, about 74% of sales professionals are interested in investing in sales intelligence tools. They increase productivity while cutting down on a drain of resources. Here are some of the top sales intelligence platforms best suited to an optimized flow of marketing and sales:

Apollo.io

Apollo.io aims to help salespeople land their dream customers by providing the correct data, fast. It excels at extracting up-to-date email addresses and contact numbers while you browse LinkedIn. What’s more, it allows you to see when they open your emails – handy when you’re prospecting. With more than 200+ data points that you can filter, Apollo is an excellent list-builder. AI-powered updates give you signals about a contact’s receptiveness. Apollo can also enrich the contact details for your existing leads and customers, ensuring your database remains current.

Apollo.io is a leading B2B sales and intelligence platform that helps sales teams find their ideal potential customers. With 1 million users on the platform, the company provides its clients with access to over 220 million contacts, along with intelligent insights on which ones are the best fit and the tools necessary to engage with those contacts. Apollo.io is trusted by over 168,000 companies globally and counts both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies among its clientele. Their goal is to help every sales professional reach the right person with the right message at the right time.

Lusha

Lusha offers revenue teams contact data for more than 100 million profiles, including direct-dial phone numbers, with an accuracy rate of 81%.

There’s a browser extension to extract contact details as you comb LinkedIn, as well as CRM integration for time-saving, instant data transfer. Lusha will also enrich your existing customer lists to mitigate data deterioration while complying with GDPR and CCPA.

Lusha offers B2B salespeople of every company size accurate and accessible data through its simple, self-service products. With Lusha, sales professionals can identify, engage and close prospects, thanks to Lusha’s prospecting platform, web extension, and API. Lusha’s community has expanded to over 670,000 sales professionals and 223,000 sales organizations including Zendesk, Google, Dropbox, and Uber. Their customers range from small and medium businesses to enterprises including Google, Amazon, and Apple, among others.

What started off as one developer’s passion project has quickly evolved into one of B2Bs largest and most respected contact data solutions. In 2016 Yoni, a young developer, and Assaf, an HR tech creator, met. Together, they created Lusha, a better way for B2B salespeople to prospect based on community sharing, simplicity, accuracy, and accessibility.

RocketReach

RocketReach is a sales intelligence startup that connects professionals to new opportunities, powered by the largest and most accurate contact database. RocketReach has over 11 million users around the world and some of the largest companies in the world – Apple, Google, Amazon, Adobe, and Morgan Stanley, trust RocketReach to power their sales, recruitment, and marketing teams. RocketReach’s Salesforce and Zapier Integration allows companies to feed Rocketreach’s powerful data into a CRM, ATS, or Database of their choice.

RocketReach is a startup that is in high-growth mode, already highly profitable, with a small team where you can make a gigantic impact. Starting in 2016, the company was bootstrapped by its founders, focused on building a great product. In a few short years, they have grown organically to become one of the largest business info-services platforms and the de-facto productivity solution for sales and recruitment teams at companies of all sizes, worldwide. RocketReach has offices in San Francisco, New York City, and Bellevue, Washington – and our team are distributed throughout the U.S.

Lookup contacts using their Chrome Extension with the click of a button, on a variety of professional networking sites like AngelList, Crunchbase, LinkedIn, or Google. The chrome extension also allows you to add prospects to prospect lists, and discover company insights on company websites.

Additionally, the platform helps to send emails to newly found prospects directly through the RocketReach feature – OutReach. The platform’s powerful API powers external tools & workflows, solving business needs that range from sales enablement and marketing to analytics, and even academic research.

Seamless.AI

Seamless was started by Brandon Bornancin and a group of award-winning entrepreneurs who are working to disrupt an entire industry. We founded Seamless to organize the world’s contacts and make them universally accessible and useful. This makes creating profitable relationships and new revenue seamless.

Seamless.AI is a lead management solution that helps businesses streamline processes related to lead conversion, market research, data importing, contact search, and more on a centralized platform. Seamless.AI allows staff members to automatically add and update the built-in address book with details such as company name, contact person, email address, designation, and phone number.

Integrate directly into your favorite platforms, including Salesforce, Hubspot, Outreach, and Salesloft, along with other top CRMs and engagement platforms. Increase effectiveness and productivity by eliminating manual data entry forever.

It allows employees to identify prospects’ marketing efforts across multiple channels, including content, PPC, mobile, social networks, and SEO. Additionally, users can access common connections to generate B2B referrals based on relevant contacts, accounts, industries, revenue, technographic, and employee counts. The platform facilitates integration with many third-party solutions, such as Google Sheets, LinkedIn, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, Infusionsoft, Slack, and more.

ZoomInfo

Another top Sales Intelligence tool is ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg which combines the world’s most comprehensive business database with best-in-class technology to fuel your go-to-market strategy from start to finish and provide an accurate, 360-degree view of customers, prospects, and opportunities.

ZoomInfo’s data is maintained by a machine learning and AI engine. It pulls from millions of unique sources. It decides which data is accurate to publish on the platform. When the company’s attributes change like technologies, hiring new employees, new product launches, and opening of new locations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company employs over 2,500 employees with offices across the U.S., Israel, UK, and India.

ZoomInfo Technologies is a SaaS company and a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions. Founded in 2007 by Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown, the integrated cloud-based platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. The company has a large and diversified customer base consisting of over 20,000 customers from global enterprises, mid-market companies, and small businesses.

With robust features and integrations seamlessly incorporated into your workflows, the company is on a mission to deliver MORE. More leads for sales and marketing teams. It is a sales and marketing intelligence software. More closed deals for sales organizations. More efficiency for operations. More control for leadership. And, more profit for everyone.

ZoomInfo offers solutions to support all of your sales needs – including territory planning, lead scoring, sales prospecting, conducting targeted outreach, and more. ZoomInfo has you covered. With this platform and products, you will increase sales productivity, scale success quickly, and rest assured that your team will hit their number each and every quarter.