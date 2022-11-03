Tata Tele Business Services offers Smartflo Cloud Solution to Anand Property Finance Limited

- Advertisement - -

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS),extended its cloud communication suite- Smartflo to Anand Property Finance Limited (AFPL). AFPL’s primary task was to address its clients’ support queries and sales-related calls for its business. With Smartflo’s advanced capabilities, they were able to streamline inbound and outbound calls with better monitoring and control.

Smartflo helped AFPL with auto-call routing with sticky agents and provided uninterrupted client interaction. It further enabled the company’s workforce to make and receive calls from anywhere, and on any device in a secure manner. Positive responses like no single call miss, improved agent productivity, comprehensive analysis, and seamless quality monitoring were received. With a quick set-up and no capex investment, the Smartflo solution provides an uptime guarantee of 99.5% backed by TTBS 24X7 managed service capabilities.

AFPL is a Pune-based TechFin NBFC and is registered with RBI. AFPL offers complete one-stop technology-driven end-to-end solutions to fintech companies. It provides PaaS (Platform as a Service), FLDG (First Loan Default Guarantee), Co-Lending, PG Bridge Loan, KYC Solutions, and Banking & Payment Gateway APIs.

Mr. Mannu Singh, Vice President, Tata Teleservices

Mr. Mannu Singh, Vice President, Tata Teleservices said, “Smartflo platform assists businesses in reimagining their operating models with its smart, flexible, secure, and reliable suite of cloud-based communication solutions. As businesses are realigning their operating models to adjust to the present dynamic environments, they are leveraging technology at the core, bringing multiple devices, platforms and channels into play. Our aim was to configure Smartflo with bespoke settings that AFPL needed to improve their customer experience, ensuring digital connectivity and productivity at all times.”

Mr. Prashant Tandle MD-CEO of Anand Property Finance Limited



Extending his thoughts on the same, Mr. Prashant Tandle MD-CEO of Anand Property Finance Limited said, “TTBS Smartflo’s s quick deployment helped our agents to manage calls more effectively. Smartflo offers call recordings and easy analytics. Since this is cloud-based and scalable, there’s a complete flexibility for our employees to work from anywhere and yet ensure uninterrupted business operations. Besides complying with Regulatory, we are also able to improve the productivity of our calling processes with Smartflo. The solution not only just resolved our prevailing challenges but also enhanced our customer experience.”

TTBS’s Smartflo solutions come with a host of features like Intelligent routing of customer calls to the best of agents/employees, Voice to Text conversion with keyword mapping, Call sentiment analysis to understand your customers better, API integration with all enterprise applications to get a single customer view. Moreover it also has quality checks of customer interactions through live call barge-ins, analytics and reports to get insights and enhance your business outcomes, On-demand scalability without additional Capex and in-build Enterprise Grade security and reliability.

