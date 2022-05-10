Sophos Named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls

- Advertisement -

Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, announced it has been named a April 2022 Customers’ Choice Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Network Firewalls report. Sophos earned the highest overall customer rating among vendors with at least 150 verified customer reviews as of Feb. 28, 2022.

Sophos is the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice in both the 2022 Voice of the Customer: Network Firewalls and 2021 Voice of the Customer: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) reports. In the new Network Firewalls report, Sophos is the only Customers’ Choice for Public Sector, Government and Education customers. It further received Customers’ Choice distinctions across Midsize Enterprise, Manufacturing, Services, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market segments.

“Networking has evolved substantially over the last few years: more users working remotely, networks becoming more distributed, and cloud application usage exploding,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Sophos Firewall combines best-in-class security with integrated SD-WAN, VPN, and networking capabilities, enabling customers to easily meet their networking goals, while stopping ransomware, command-and-control channels, and other advanced threats. We feel this customer recognition is a true testament to the unparalleled protection, superior visibility and outstanding total return on investment that Sophos Firewall delivers to frontline partners and their customers worldwide.”

Sophos Firewall delivers powerful performance and advanced protection against cyberattacks. The latest version of Sophos Firewall, launched in April 2022, now also provides Xstream software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) capabilities and best-in-class virtual private network (VPN) enhancements. Sophos Firewall is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which is capable of integrating Sophos’ entire portfolio of products, services and threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. Users can easily managed it in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where users can oversee installations, set and manage policies, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.



The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction recognizes vendors and products rated by their customers. Only vendors with at least 20 eligible reviews from end users of companies with more than $50 million in revenue during the specified 18-month submission period are included.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.