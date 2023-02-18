Secureye Conducted a Grand Partner Meet in Meerut (UP)

- Advertisement - -

Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd. has organized a Channel Partners event for its fast growing brand – Secureye on 17 February 2023 at Hotel Harmony Inn in Meerut which began at 6 PM and concluded at 11 PM. The event was grand, engaging and successful with the presence of over 200 partners.

Mr. Manish Saini (Branch Head of Fortune) briefed about Fortune Marketing and its Success Story. Mr. Vikas Sharma, Secureye’s National Head, showcased Secureye’s latest solutions which included CCTV cams, biometrics, smart locks, VDP and fiber products, gave live demos of the products and detailed Fortune’s Make in India initiatives for Secureye range of products. Mr. Vikas Sharma also had one-to-one interactive sessions with the partners and resolved their queries related to products and customer support. Mr. Sudheer Chaudhary (ASM – Secureye) and Mr. Pankaj Singh (BDM – Meerut) thanked all the partners for sparing their valuable time and making the event memorable.

Secureye management team has also distributed awards to the partners who performed well in 2022. Secureye’s team narrated tech success story of Mr. Avneesh Kumar of Owa Infotech, Distributor for Meerut region with regard to Secureye business and appreciated his efforts and performance. The event concluded with cocktail and dinner with the Channel Partners.

