RP tech India Forays into Embedded & Semiconductor Solutions Business

RP tech India has announced a foray into the embedded and semi-conductor business. The company has roped in Mr. VivekTyagi, former senior director of Enterprise Sales at Western Digital, to lead the embedded business vertical. Mr. Tyagi, in his role as General Manager, Embedded Business Unit, will focus on business development and brands acquisitions.

Thanks to the Make in India and Vocal for Local initiatives, the demand for semiconductors has grown multi-fold. The Government of India (GoI) launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in April 2020 to encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce imports under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. GoI aims to encourage local companies to set up or expand their existing manufacturing units and generate employment. It has also launched a mission to build a semi-conductor ecosystem in the country.

RP tech India is bullish over the business scope in the embedded space. The company will focus on product designing and manufacturing brands and offer a solutions portfolio including Edge Processors for AI, DRAM, Flash Memory for Storage, Automotive ICs, and IoT Modules (4G/5G/GPS). RP tech has set up a 10-member team comprising BDMs/Sales Managers and has on boarded couple of prominent embedded brands.

Mr. Vivek Tyagi, GM ( BU Head) at Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd

Talking about the roadmap for the business, Mr. VivekTyagi, said, “India’s electronics system design and manufacturing market is about US$ 100 billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow to US$ 300 billion by the year 2026 as per the Meity Vision document. Out of this semiconductor, consumption is about US$ 25 billion in 2021 and will rise to US$ 64 billion by the year 2026. Electronics manufacturing is growing at a rapid pace, and hence local semi-conductor procurement, which is estimated to be US$ 2.5 billion in the year 2021 will rise to US$ 11 billion by the year 2026 (IESA). RP tech India wishes to participate in this growth and help the ‘Make in India’ initiative with its supply chain contributions. RP tech with its robust distribution network is poised to be an Indian leader in the semiconductor and electronics components business in the next three years.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India.

RP tech India is vocal about domestic manufacturing and supporting local brands for nation-building. Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director – Sales & Marketing, RP tech India, said, “With our commitment to Vocal for Local and Make in India initiatives, we aim to become a true value-added partner of semi-conductor brands and B2B customers. We are known for our robust distribution ecosystem and wide coverage. We will invest in resources to develop our brand new business vertical to achieve 10X growth in the semi-conductor space.”

