RP tech India Celebrates 5 Pillars of Success at ABR 2022 

- Advertisement -

RP tech India, the B2B enterprise, recently concluded its Annual Business Review (ABR). Senior leadership, division heads, products managers and branch heads gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the previous financial years and outline a roadmap for FY 2022-23. Theme as ‘RP tech Everywhere’, the event highlighted the company’s five pillars of success.

ABR is the most awaited event for every RPtechian. ABR 2022 was unique in terms of content and execution. RP tech team leveraged advanced technologies like real-time face recognition to capture participants’ sentiments. It also developed an in-house app to play games. RP tech also unveiled its brand new Corporate video and company brochure. The event was concluded with a glittering awards night and a gala dinner.

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Director, RP tech India,

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Director, RP tech India, said, “With the growing adoption of digital technologies, the IT industry will boom in future. This presents us with huge growth prospects. Our vision is to become the one-stop-shop for all technology needs of Indian consumers. We will continue to expand our horizons to serve our customers in each of the 750+ towns and cities in India.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India.

RP tech India’s wide network of 50 branches, 9000+ B2B customers, a strong team of 1000+ employees, portfolio of 30+ global brands and robust marketing/logistics/finance have been the key pillars of its remarkable success in the last 33 years. RP tech India is known as the most admired partner of brands and channel partners. Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, said, “Our five pillars are the key contributors to our consistent double-digit growth YoY. We will continue to leverage our core strengths to constantly evolve in our journey to become the leading player in the technology industry.”

The award night was the major highlight of the event. Team stunned the audience with splendid entertainment programs. RP tech also invited spouses of branch heads to the event. The company planned a series of activities for them including a city tour and Gangaur puja. Spouses were delighted to see the kind gesture of the company. Overall ABR 2022 was the most memorable experience for all RPtechians.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429