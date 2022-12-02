Redington Limited Shaping the Future of 3D Printing

- Advertisement - -

Redington Limited, a leading technology solutions provider, signed an agreement for ETEC, Materialise & Wipro products at AMTECH Expo. The recent partnership of Redington with Wipro 3D for the distribution of the newly launched polymer 3D printer across the country will boost and support the efforts to democratize 3D printing via indigenous products in India. The collaboration will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technology across industries which will also support Wipro 3D’s foray into indigenous design & development of 3D printers, with its dense distribution network across MSMEs, Education Institutes & Industrial firms.

Redington 3D has transformed and reiterated the way the print market operates and is ready to lead the digital transformation. Redington’s key feature and USP across industries is to avail and enable new technology into the markets and manufacturers with rapid adoption. Redington 3D is now positioned to lead the digital transformation and change the way products are designed and manufactured. Digital manufacturing, such as 3D printing and additive manufacturing, is enabled by Redington across industries for effective product design and precise manufacturing.

With a strong presence in the organized distribution sector, Redington 3D is the exclusive distributor of HP MJF Industrial 3D Printing Solution in India. HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology (MJF) allows for rapid functional prototyping of complex components and the creation of on-demand tooling -increasing design flexibility, shortening product development timelines, and streamlining production.

Redington 3D has partnered with Desktop Metal Inc., USA, a Pioneer company in Metal 3D Printing for the all-inclusive range of solutions including Metal, Ceramic, Composites, and Polymer 3D Printing (ETEC DLP). Redington has added Materialise Software for streamlining 3D printing workflow & save time. Materialize software enables businesses to the next level with digital manufacturing services and fully connected software solutions, on the platform to manage orders, automate laborious tasks, and scale operations.

Redington has forayed into On Demand Part Manufacturing Services under the brand name, ‘Visuali’. It has revolutionized product development by leveraging multiple 3D Printing technologies for its in-house production, Visuali is fully equipped to respond to customer requirements from any part of the world with a range of services offered under the Part Manufacturing division which includes SLA, SLS, MultiJet Printing, ColorJet Printing, Vacuum Casting, Direct Metal Printing, Metal Die Casting, CNC Machines plastic and metals and Investment casting patterns.

Mr. Ramesh Kalpathy, VP, Redington Limited – Digital Printing

Sharing his views, Mr. Ramesh Kalpathy, VP, Redington Limited – Digital Printing said, “Redington 3D is now in a position to drive the digital transformation and transform, how products are built and designed. Our established partnerships & strategic initiatives with industry leaders, HP MJF, Desktop Metal Inc., Etec, Wipro3D & Materialise Software, will be an offering to enterprises that will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies and will help revolutionize 3D printing technology across the country. Our aim is to avail and enable new and advanced technology to the markets and manufacturers with rapid adoption.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.