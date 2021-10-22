Trend Micro unveils WeDiscover Partner Program across AMEA

With a focus to strengthen its market presence across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Trend Micro Incorporated announced its Channel Partner Demand Generation Program, WeDiscover. The evolved demand generation initiative provides a well-designed framework for channel partners to identify unexplored markets, investigate newer revenue streams and accelerate sales. The newly announced WeDiscover program is designed to help partners leverage Trend Micro solutions while helping them differentiate their services, build new security expertise and grow profitable businesses as they meet customers’ needs in a dynamic security market.

WeDiscover Program has seamless collaboration among Business Management, Sales, Marketing, and Technical teams with our committed partners. In addition to the flexibility to choose from a range of Trend Micro solution portfolios to effectively generate opportunities. The program helps partners to identify opportunities and close the deal within a period of 180 days and empowers a comprehensive marketing tool, co-branded collaterals, and digital marketing support for the partner to assist end-to-end customer journey effectively. It motivates the team members of partners with exciting merchandise via TrendSetter partner incentive program, WeDiscover Tools, Online rewards payouts, enablement programs and Solution Offering Packages.

“It continues to be our focus to drive expansion into the AMEA region by offering differentiated solutions and staying committed to achieving business goals with our partners. Our range of customized solutions backed by continuous innovations and leadership position, will give an edge to our partner collaboration.,” said Dhanya Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) at Trend Micro.

“With the announcement, we actively expand on opportunities and build on mutual successes, while delivering more benefits, enablement, and rewards for our ecosystem of partners. It is our constant efforts to reverberate our strong commitment to help our channel partners generate new business and strengthen our team’s relationship with them,” said Tom Cheeran, Director – Channels, India at Trend Micro.