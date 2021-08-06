Digisol Expands its Made in India Product offerings, launches new FTTH Products

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announcing the launch of DG-GR1321 & DG-GR6010 XPON ONU Routers. The newly launched -GR1321 is designed to fulfill FTTH and triple play service demands of network operators, while the DG-GR6010 ONU modem is designed to fulfill FTTH ultra-broadband access request of home and SOHO users.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering, Digisol Systems, Said, “We are thrilled to debut two new made in India FTTH XPON Routers. Demand for FTTH products has gained enormous growth in the recent years considering increasing demand for high speed internet. Our endeavor is to offer best in class wireless products that offers high performance, connectivity & are made in India.”

Adding to that, Mr. Sarvesh Mishra, Head of Sales & Marketing, Digisol Systems, said, “We are happy to introduce our best selling DG-GR1321 & DG-GR6010 XPON ONU Routers as Made in India Products. With the launch of these products, we aim to strengthen our foothold and increase market share. At Digisol, we truly believe in government’s vision for Vocal for Local and we have been supporting it since 3 decades. Going forward, we will be introducing more Made In India products under our FTTH & switching solutions category.”

DIGISOL DG-GR1321 XPON ONU Wireless Router:

DG-GR1321 terminal devices are designed for fulfilling FTTH and triple play service demand of fixed network operators or cable operators. These boxes are based on the mature Gigabit EPON/GPON technology, which have high ratio of performance to price, and the technology of 802.11n WiFi (2T2R), Layer 2/3 and high quality VoIP as well. They are highly reliable and easy to maintain, with guaranteed QoS for different service. And they are fully compliant with technical regulations such as IEEE802.3ah.

The device works on both GEPON/GPON technologies. It also supports as dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 to ensure compatibility with the next generation of the Internet and enables a range of new services and improved user experience.

DIGISOL DG-GR6010 XPON ONU Router:

DG-GR6010 is a Dual Mode Routing ONU modem is an ideal for Fiber-to-the-Home solution, as it allows users to access high-speed internet connection via the GPON port. It features dual mode ONU, thus works on both GPON and Gigabit EPON technology which can detect and exchange PON mode automatically. It is highly reliable and easy to maintain, with guaranteed QoS and fully compliant to IEEE 802.3ah EPON and ITU-T G.984.x GPON standard.

The router comes with plug and play feature. Its auto-detecting, auto-configuration, and auto firmware feature makes the configuration simple, and enables deployment of security solutions quick. Additionally, it supports NAT/firewall and the layer 3 routing functions. Now users can enjoy high-speed GPON services and bandwidth-intensive multimedia applications much easier and faster than ever before.

With constant innovation, Digisol continues to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing new range of IT networking products. The company has introduced many made in India products previously under passive networking range of products. Digisol is committed to government’s vision for Make in India and has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector from the past 3 decades.