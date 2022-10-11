MediaTek’s New Dimensity 1080 Brings a Performance Boost to 5G Smartphones

- Advertisement - -

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 1080, the newest chipset in the company’s popular Dimensity portfolio for 5G smartphones. The new 5G chipset offers a nice performance bump and significantly upgraded camera features compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920.

“Continuing MediaTek’s legacy of optimizing power and performance, the Dimensity 1080 offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do,” CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “This new chipset is designed to further enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera and video quality, and time to market for manufacturers.”

The Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz, combined with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, for faster performance whether users are gaming, streaming or browsing. The chipset’s 6nm design provides a host of power-savings benefits that deliver longer battery life.

With support for a 200MP main camera and MediaTek’s Imagiq image signal processor (ISP), the Dimensity 1080 packs all the latest camera features users need to take super high-quality photos and videos. Plus, the chipset integrates a hardware-accelerated HDR video recording engine to process up to 4K resolution, offering the streamer generation superior video capture results in all lighting conditions.

Gamers can take advantage of the Dimensity 1080’s HyperEngine 3.0 gaming enhancements for speedy performance and seamless connectivity, along with the chipset’s integrated AI processing unit 3.0 (APU 3.0) for optimal power efficiency. Additionally, the Dimensity 1080 supports sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity so gamers can enjoy uninterrupted, smooth gaming wherever they go. While the Dimensity 1080 offers several key upgrades over its predecessor, both chipsets share some of the same hardware and software to help brands accelerate time to market.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.