Lapcare Launches the Champ Gaming Keyboard Series in India

- Advertisement - -

Lapcare, a consumer tech brand with expertise in Computer & Mobile accessories & peripherals has announced the launch of the Champ Gaming Keyboard series in India, to garner a more significant market share in the wireless & gaming segment. The range of the new launch includes LGK-102, LGK-105 & LGK-108 which have two USB Pass through ports. The necessity for quicker keys for gamers has especially been taken into consideration while designing keyboards. The product comes with Blue Clicky Switches that are quickly responsive and durable that gives a smooth and swift performance.

Customized with Ergonomic Design, each Gaming Keyboard in the Lapcare Champ Gaming series comes with anti-ghosting rollover keys and a customizable backlight feature. It has spill-resistant technology and mechanical switches with 50 g actuation force. The keyboard is accompanied by a 1.8-meter braided cable and a USB connector and is compatible with almost all Operating systems including Windows XP, windows 7/8/10, mac OS, & Linux.

Mr Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare,

Speaking about the launch, Mr Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare, “Lapcare as a brand has a focus on setting trends in the segment it operates in. With that aim, Lapcare has always made continuous efforts to serve the needs of its end consumer in the budgeted segment. Our newest flagship products have been dedicatedly designed for gamers who want to be more swift and need to interact with their digital content at the speed of thought. The keys have a 50 Million Keystroke life span, giving consumers the most comfortable low-profile typing experience we can provide so they can work for as long as they want.”

The Lapcare Champ Gaming Keyboard series has a warranty of 12 months and is available at all leading retail outlets of all formats.

Having more than 36 offices pan India Lapcare is the brand of Rx Infotech Pvt Ltd that offers products across 7 categories and 210 product lines and is supported by a wide dealership network of over 20000 across the country.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.