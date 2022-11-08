INT. Ropes in Cognizant’s Vishal Dugar as Chief Growth Officer

- Advertisement - -

Leading digital product engineering company, INT. (Indus Net Technologies) has roped in Cognizant’s Vishal Dugar as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) to drive the company’s third leg of accelerated growth evolution.

Vishal was associated with Cognizant as Global Head of Business Development overseeing the company’s largest vertical i.e. Financial Services. He has consistently pursued business opportunities with a consultative sales approach. He has built and grown long term client relationships, clocking over USD 80 million annually. His client relationships and network span beyond CIOs and their teams. Vishal also works closely with business, marketing and operations leadership. He has rich experience in partnering with global clients having worked in India, USA, UK, France and Switzerland. He has also worked with Infosys in an earlier stint. In his new role, he will also lead the company’s efforts towards consolidating its association with key large clients.

On Vishal’s appointment, Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, INT. said, “INT. is on its third leg of evolution having consolidated its name as an industry-leading digital transformation enabler for over two decades. We are excited to bring on board Vishal at this critical juncture and look forward to benefiting from his vast industry experience for years to come.”

Vishal Dugar, Chief Growth Officer, INT. commented, “I have been observing INT.’s inspiring growth story for some time and it is a pleasing experience to switch over from watching it from across the fence to actually being in the thick of the action. My focus at INT. will be to deliver client delight and ensure sustainable growth. I look forward to my association with INT. as we grow fast to become a distinctive leader as a digital success provider for the world.”

