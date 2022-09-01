Hero Vired Partners with NODWIN Gaming to Launch a Certificate Program in Gaming and Esports

- Advertisement - -

Hero Vired, India’s premium LearnTech Company for professionals and higher education aspirants launched a Certificate Program in Gaming and Esports. This one-of-its-kind program will be offered in collaboration with leading gaming and esports company, NODWIN Gaming. This is the first comprehensive program for aspirants who wish to pursue a career in gaming and esports and will prepare enrollees for several roles in the gaming and esports industry, such as game designing, visualizing, publishing, league operations, team ownership & management, live production, and content creation, etc. It comes with a 100% job guarantee as the enrollees will be offered internships and jobs with NODWIN Gaming before the completion of the program. Anyone above 18 years of age with an interest in the gaming and esports industry can enroll in the program.

With the first batch slated to start by the first week of November 2022, it is the only comprehensive program covering all aspects of gaming, such as sales, marketing, design, etc. The program is instructor-led and emphasises practical components such as integrated mini-projects, hands-on workshops, etc. During the program, learners will have access to global game jams and tournaments. They will also be given the opportunity to obtain a certification from Unity Technologies, with post-program access to the latest content. With an inbuilt paid internship, it is an invaluable opportunity to immediately become a part of the professional gaming industry, while recovering the program fee. In addition to NODWIN, the program has UNITY, NSDC, and MESC as certificate partners and GameEon, HolyCow Productions, Godspeed Games, and Moonfrog as industry partners. The learning opportunity enabled with the program is vast and is the perfect foundation to kickstart a lucrative career in esports.

Mr. Akshay Munjal, Founder, and CEO, Hero Vired

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Akshay Munjal, Founder, and CEO, Hero Vired, said, “This unique and comprehensive program, in partnership with NODWIN Gaming, is in line with Hero Vired’s vision to offer new-age programs and make learners future-ready. With the best-in-class industry partners, we aim to equip all interested students with the desired knowledge and skills to excel in this growing industry. Additionally, with a commitment to ensuring jobs for all learners who complete the program, this program is the best in industry for gaming and esports enthusiasts in India.”

Mr. Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Our partnership with Hero Vired will allow us to build an all-round, skilled and quality workforce within the esports sector. Through this collaboration, we will provide all-round development to anyone interested in its various aspects, educating them on the nuances of esports both theoretically and practically. Hero Vired’s certificate programs will cover areas like game designing, visualising, publishing and content creation, giving students ample opportunities to build a solid career path in any of these fields.”

