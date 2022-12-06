eCaps Designated as the Regional Distributor for Teltonika

- Advertisement - -

Teltonika is a rapidly growing internet of things (IoT) technology group of company located in Vilnius, Lithuania, has inked a distribution agreement with eCaps Computers, based in South India. Teltonika’s newest technologies and considerable experience in designing and manufacturing help to produce high-quality, safe IoT devices. The company is proud to work on unique, made-in-Lithuania IoT products and is striving to become a global leader in developing and manufacturing unique IoT solutions that help people worldwide. eCAPS, through its channel partners, will distribute entire range of Teltonika products and services and help partners and their end users to automate their business processes, thus improving the efficiency and productivity at lower costs.

Teltonika Networks is a rapidly growing technology company, manufacturing professional network connectivity equipment for international markets. Through long-term experience and research and development of industrial network devices for IoT and M2M communication, we have developed a wide portfolio of products for the most complex areas of Industry 4.0, Smart City, and Green Energy. eCaps is an Indian value-added distributor that represents some of the most well-known security products. eCAPS has established itself as a trusted brand in the field over the last three decades, and is the chosen partner of most major IT companies in India. It has a large nationwide distribution network, which is headed by highly motivated and competent channel partners that offer solutions rather than services.

