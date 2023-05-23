Dell Technologies Announces the Latest XPS Portfolio in India to Fuel Passion and Creativity

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies launched the latest XPS portfolio in India, designed to meet the diverse needs of the creator community. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the new portfolio includes the XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15 and XPS 17 – all feature an immersive 4-sided InfinityEdge touch display and are crafted with premium materials carefully selected to enhance performance. The new XPS 15 and 17 are equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs to fuel the most intensive creative endeavours. The embedded quad-speakers and dual-sensor camera make these devices ideal not only for creation but also for streaming and conferencing. And the XPS 13 Plus packs innovation with its seamless glass touchpad that elevates modern design and a capacitive touch function that lets the user toggle between media and function keys with ease.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “The XPS portfolio is synonymous with sophisticated style because they are designed to be the best. Our new XPS laptops bring together the most elegant design and premium experiences to empower India’s growing creator community unlock their productivities.”

Power your creativity needs with elegant designs and premium features: The XPS design philosophy has always focused on providing the best possible experience for its users. The new XPS 15 is the perfect balance of power and portability with an unrivalled immersive visual and sound experience. Whether streaming, editing photos or creating the next masterpiece, it has the power to move ideas into reality, making it perfect for photographers, animators, vloggers or designers. With up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, this 15.6-inch device offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 3.5K OLED display bonded with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Its large keycaps with less lattice and a massive 151 x 90 touchpad enable a comfortable typing and navigation experience. Additionally, the touch display takes user interaction to the next level. The quad-speaker design enhances the audio experience with two primary up-firing speakers, plus two traditional ones in the base. The Waves Nx® Speakers will make users feel like they are right in the middle of the action, as sounds leap out of the system and expand to create a 3D soundscape.

For creators who require a comprehensive computing experience that can meet their needs at any time, the device has an advanced thermal design with dual fans, heat pipes, and hidden exhaust vents for improved airflow. It supports storage of up to 1TB, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and a full SD card slot for a seamless file transfer experience.

The XPS 17 is the most powerful XPS laptop yet with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32 GB of DDR5 memory, and built-in Dell Performance applications. This device houses a stunning 17-inch display in an incredibly thin form factor with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. The XPS 17 is also packed with a unique thermal design where the innovative designed dual opposite outlet fan can increase fan airflow by approximately 30% and drive cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures.

Create wherever you go with the refreshed XPS 13 Plus: The new XPS 13 Plus is designed to be Dell’s most powerful 13-inch XPS yet to enable users to do everything faster and with longer battery life. Its simplified interiors create a seamless experience, complete with a capacitive touch function row, seamless glass touchpad with haptics and zero lattice keyboard. The UHD+ 4K+ display brings content to life in sharp details and delivers an unparalleled viewing experience and precise details while editing pictures. Weighing slightly over 1 kg, this laptop delivers excellent performance in a thin and light form factor.

