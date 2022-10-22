CRUISER plans to launch in Accessories, Flash Memory, Hardware and aims to become leaders in storage

- Advertisement - -

CRUISER is in the distribution of HyperGen products, which are in storage.

HyperGen is one of the leaders in SSD data storage, innovating memory and storage solutions that accelerate the transformation of information.

During an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Girish Dhingra, Director, Cruiser Technology, gave details on the brand policy and the way forward for the future road ahead.

Cruiser is one of the leaders in storage, SSDs, and is in the distribution of HyperGen products, basically SSDs, storage, etc. Technology is the backbone of the organisation. The brand has been instrumental in designing-in and contract manufacturing from big data to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, which helps to deliver the solutions used to live, work, and play.

The major factors driving industry growth are that the demand for data storage has exploded in recent years and that this trend is projected to continue in the future. Solid-state drives (SSDs) and hard disc drives (HDDs) have emerged as the two primary storage solutions to meet this enormous need for data storage, each with its own set of advantages. The demand for SSD has been increasing in tandem with the growing variety of cloud platforms, ranging from traditional corporate private clouds to new public clouds to personal clouds in homes.

Cloud computing is quickly becoming one of the most popular methods for businesses and individuals to back up and preserve their data. With the growing variety of cloud platforms—from classic corporate private and new public clouds to personal clouds in homes—the need for SSDs has been constantly expanding. SSDs featuring new interfaces such as PCIe, NVMe, and others have emerged as a result of technological improvements in solid-state storage.

Mr. Girish Dhingra, Director, Cruiser Technology says, “We see a lot of scope in the storage segment as PCIe SSDs for cloud computing are becoming more popular due to improved capabilities such as high speed and quick data access. Moreover, new PCIe SSDs provide excellent performance with low latency and high frequency.”

The brand works towards building up channel affinity through regular partner training and retail branding across multiple cities in India and increasing brand visibility across a product range including consumer and commercial SSDs, DRAM, and portable SSDs. In addition to offline channel activities, the brand is also trying to increase its presence.

The brand is committed to providing outstanding customer service, with friendly interactions, personalised advice, and expert support. With this dedication to performance, reliability, and support, one can easily count on Cruiser when it comes to storing the memories that matter.

Speaking about the future plan, Mr. Girish Dhingra says, “In the future we plan to become one of the leaders in memory solutions, having an array of memory cards, storage products and many more.”

