COLORFUL Launches New Battle-AX Memory and CN Series SSDs for Latest Generation CPU Platforms

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, announces the new Battle-AX memory kits with support for the latest Intel platform, available in DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules. COLORFUL also launches two new CN Series NVMe SSDs in PCIe Gen4 and PCIe Gen3 interfaces. The new memory and storage products aim to provide builders upgrading to the newer mainstream system platforms as well as older generation systems with DDR4 memory and PCIe Gen 3 M.2 SSD slots.

COLORFUL Battle-AX Memory for Mainstream Users: The COLORFUL Battle-AX DDR5 and DDR4 memory is perfect for mainstream users that plan to upgrade to the latest Intel platforms. The Battle-AX DDR5 memory sports a black heatspreader while the Battle-AX DDR4 sports a white heatspreader. The Battle-AX DDR5 memory is available in 8GB and 16GB modules and frequencies of DDR5-4800 and DDR5-5200. The Battle-AX DDR4 memory is also available in 8GB and 16GB modules and frequencies of DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600. The Battle-AX DDR5 memory supports Intel XMP 3.0 for quick and easy memory overcloking via the BIOS. The COLORFUL Battle-AX Series memory is covered with 3-year warranty.

COLORFUL CN700 NVMe SSD: COLORFUL introduces two new CN Series NVMe SSDs designed for desktops and laptops – the CN700 PCIe Gen4 SSD and CN600 Pro PCIe Gen 3 SSD. The CN700 features the PCIe Gen 4 interface and the latest NVMe controller, delivering speeds of up to 5,000MB/s read and 4,500MB/s write. The CN700 is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. The CN700 is also compatible with the PlayStation 5 console.

COLORFUL also introduces the CN600 Pro with PCIe Gen 3 interface. Reaching the upper limit of the Gen 3 interface, the CN600 Pro delivers speeds of up to 3,400MB/s read and 3,100MB/s write – impressive speeds for older systems with PCIe Gen 3 support only. The CN600 Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. The CN700 and CN600 Pro are backed with a three-year limited warranty.

Availability: The COLORFUL Battle-AX DDR5 and DDR4 memory, CN700 SSD, and CN600 Pro SSD are now available in partner retailers.

