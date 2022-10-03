CloudConnect Communication Showcases Its Unified Communications at India Mobile Congress 2022

- Advertisement - -

The brand display its unique take on Cloud Telephony, Mobile PBX and Contact Centre services at the event. CloudConnect, India’s first DoT licensed Virtual Network Operator, is showcasing its exceptional and affordable Unified Communications and Cloud Telephony services at India Mobile Congress 2022 at Pragati Maidan Hall No. – 5A booth 52 from 1st to 4th October 2022. Their services are aimed at the MSME sector to allow them to shift into the transformative digital new age, and to draw on the broad benefits of operational ease, efficiencies and automated processes.

Inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), India Mobile Congress (IMC) is one of the largest telecom, media, and technology forums in Asia. IMC aims to encourage leadership participation from across the globe and facilitate meaningful dialogue to strengthen existing technology and precipitate future goals to boost productivity in the sector.

Speaking about the event Mr. Gokul Tandon, Group Executive Chairman, CloudConnect Communications said, “We are delighted to participate and present our services to the existing and potential consumers at one of India’s largest telecom forums. Expanding our business outreach, we are hopeful to engage with the best of minds in the industry and lead the conversation on telecom and related topics to yield fruitful conclusions.”

CloudConnect has expanded its portfolio since its emergence as a telephony, and cloud pbx Company in 2018, which now has a full stack cloud digital solution to meet all Business Communication needs. Their solutions provide for an engagement-enabled digital presence, a uni-platform control console, sales-force management, and intelligence embedded processes, to run an enterprise smoothly – as they say, the 21st century way.

Adding to Mr. Gokul, Mr. Vidhu and Mr. Raman, Co-Founders, CloudConnect Communications remarked, “Participation in India Mobile Congress 2022 will foster our relationships with regional and international corporations, while allowing us to showcase our expertise in the market. We are delighted to be a part of a forum that will enable us to network better, strengthening our presence in the sector, and we are thankful to the organizers for providing us with a platform to do so.”

Eminent leaders from the industry, including Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister for Communications Electronics Information Technology and Railways), Shri Devusinh Chauhan (State Minister of Communications), Shri K Rajaraman (Chairman DCC and Secretary, Department of Communication), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited) and many more, are set to be a part of this remarkable exhibition, that will set the tone for the future of the evolution of digital technology, and its movement in the country.